Moderna (MRNA) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, Financial Times; Sun Yu, Eleanor Olcott and Donato Paolo Mancini report, citing people familiar with the matter. The company turned down Beijing’s request to hand over the recipe for its messenger RNA vaccine because of commercial and safety concerns, said two people involved in negotiations that took place between 2020 and 2021. The vaccine maker says it is still "eager" to sell the product to China, the authors wrote. The mRNA vaccine technology used by Moderna and BioNTech (BNTX)/Pfizer (PFE) provides longer-lasting and higher levels of protection than the inactivated vaccine technology used by Chinese makers. Several Chinese pharma companies are racing to develop a homemade mRNA alternative but have struggled with the emergence of more infectious variants, the publication adds. Reference Link.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO