Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Myovant Sciences Rejects Sumitovant’s $2.4 Billion Acquisition Offer
Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) clarified on Sunday that it was rejecting the preliminary, non-binding offer from Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and Sumitomo Pharma Co. Sumitovant, which currently has a 52% stake in Myovant, has offered to acquire the remaining shares of the company for a price of $22.75 per share in cash.
Palantir And This Leading Healthcare Distributor Bond Over Efficient Medical Supply Chain Ecosystem
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR and Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC, one of the largest independent healthcare distributors in the U.S., collaborated to power the first, fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem bringing together inventory and supply chain data from manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and providers into one cohesive, real-time system. Palantir and...
Con Edison to Sell Renewables Units to RWE for $6.8B
Gas, steam, and electric services provider consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is selling its renewable energy subsidiaries to RWE Renewables Americas in a transaction pegged at $6.8 billion. This includes Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses Inc. and its subsidiaries. The deal is expected to close in H1 2023. Concurrently, Con Edison has...
L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Snaps Up Viasat’s Military Communications for $2B
To tap the growing need for cybersecurity in the defense world, L3Harris Technologies is pursuing a deal to buy the Link 16 military communications business unit from Viasat, Wall Street Journal reported. Viasat announced that it will sell its military-communications business unit to L3Harris Technologies for $1.96 billion. Viasat expects...
Tesla Stock: Why the Gap Between Q3 Production and Delivery Numbers? Analyst Weighs In
Despite Tesla (TSLA) announcing record delivery numbers for Q3, investors were not impressed with the update, and sent shares down at Monday’s open. The EV maker delivered 343,830 units, a 35% uptick vs. the 254,695 units delivered in the second quarter, and 42% higher than 3Q21’s showing of 241,300 units.
‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom.
TMA Systems Acquires Eagle Technology to Accelerate Expansion and Global Growth
TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- TMA Systems, a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS) for over 30 years, announced today it has agreed to acquire Eagle Technology, a Wisconsin-based leader and developer of CMMS software serving enterprise clients globally in manufacturing, distribution and warehousing, transportation and logistics sectors. The Eagle acquisition is the first of what the company anticipates will be several future acquisitions as TMA expands beyond organic growth and leverages its $68 million strategic growth investment from Silversmith Capital Partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005110/en/ Mark Simner, TMA Systems CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS): Why Concerns Over its Financial Health are Unwarranted
Credit Suisse is under pressure over capital and liquidity concerns. Most of these concerns are unwarranted, given its best-in-class capital and liquidity ratios. Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5) stock is under pressure on concerns over its financial health. However, a closer look at its capital and liquidity position reveals that these concerns are unwarranted and the financial services giant is well capitalized compared to peers.
2 Healthcare REITs with 5%+ Dividend Yields; Should You Buy?
DOC and PEAK’s cash flows should remain relatively resilient during the current market environment, while their yields appear hefty. However, the companies lack any meaningful growth prospects, and their dividends should not be blindly trusted. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) offer some of the...
Veteran Chief Information Security Officer, Rich Armour, Enters Technology Board of Cybersecurity Private Equity Specialist, Option3
Option3, a specialist cybersecurity private equity firm that combines a heritage in the national security community with decades of expertise in the investment industry, announced today that industry veteran Rich Armour has joined its Technology Board. In this role, Armour will offer insight and strategic direction on the firm’s investment strategy. This appointment comes at a time of growth for Option3 with its C2 mid-market Cybersecurity Private Equity fund as well as focused investments in priority areas that span from insurance to military contracting.
Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data
Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
Moderna refuses China request to reveal vaccine technology, FT reports
Moderna (MRNA) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, Financial Times; Sun Yu, Eleanor Olcott and Donato Paolo Mancini report, citing people familiar with the matter. The company turned down Beijing’s request to hand over the recipe for its messenger RNA vaccine because of commercial and safety concerns, said two people involved in negotiations that took place between 2020 and 2021. The vaccine maker says it is still "eager" to sell the product to China, the authors wrote. The mRNA vaccine technology used by Moderna and BioNTech (BNTX)/Pfizer (PFE) provides longer-lasting and higher levels of protection than the inactivated vaccine technology used by Chinese makers. Several Chinese pharma companies are racing to develop a homemade mRNA alternative but have struggled with the emergence of more infectious variants, the publication adds. Reference Link.
Cisco vs. IBM: Which is the Better High-Yield Tech Dinosaur?
Cisco and IBM have been through technology busts before. Still, with low valuations and strong cash flows, both firms seem better able to shrug off the recent hailstorm en route to higher levels. Tech stocks have been obliterated this year, with speculative and unprofitable innovators leading the downward charge. The...
Westinghouse Develops Next-Generation Nuclear Plant with Ansaldo Nucleare
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Ansaldo Nucleare signed a new cooperation agreement to develop the next-generation nuclear power plant based on Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005846/en/ Westinghouse develops next-generation nuclear plant with Ansaldo Nucleare. (Photo: Business Wire)
BLK vs. BX: Here’s the Better Asset-Management Stock, According to Analysts
Blackstone and BlackRock have been falling like stones year-to-date. Despite the darker outlook for stocks, the swollen dividend yields of both asset managers may be worth considering amid the rush to risk-free securities. The big asset-management stocks have been feeling considerable pressure on their share prices amid the brutal bear...
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) May Beat Q4 Expectations, Says Analyst
Acuity is set to release its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. William Blair analyst expects Acuity to beat earnings estimates but expects weakness going forward. Lighting and building management firm Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is set to release its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 results on October 4, before the market opens.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Craters; Here’s Why
Shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) fell more than 20% during Monday’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of the company’s trial results for belzupacap sarotalocan, its eye cancer candidate. The patients in the study saw an almost 89% tumor control rate. Indeed, the slowdown in tumor...
Viasat to sell military communications unit to L3Harris for nearly $2B
Viasat's Link 16 Tactical Data Links product line consists of 450 employees and generates approximately $400M in annual sales. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.
London’s Blockchain Tech Firm TradeStrike BVI Introduces Mobile Crypto Wallet
London-based blockchain technology company TradeStrike BVI has announced the launch of its new mobile crypto wallet, which will “enable retail investors, as well as the 10,000+ holders of its $STRX utility token, to track their portfolio’s performance via a mobile app.”. The launch has been “accompanied by a...
