My great-grandparents died in the Holocaust and were almost forgotten
When I launched into "The U.S. and The Holocaust," Ken Burn's documentary exploring the United States' response to Jewish refugees fleeing Hitler, I knew I'd be seeing images that have disturbed my consciousness most of my life: flocks of German war planes against a white sky, the shattered glass of Jewish businesses, crowds celebrating the processions of Nazi troops. According to the Nuremberg Laws, I'd be classified as a mongrel, a mischling of the first degree.
The Jewish Press
Tel Aviv Light Rail to Desecrate the Sabbath, Michaeli Announces
The Light Rail in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan will operate in desecration of the Sabbath, Labor’s Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli announced this weekend. “I am happy to tell you that after many, many years, starting next year, the Light Rail in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area will also operate on Shabbat,” Michaeli said Saturday in an interview on Israel’s Channel 2 “Meet the Press” program.
The Jewish Press
Yom Kippur: The Essential Zionist Holiday
A better understanding of the central, unifying themes of each of the Jewish holidays and their unique, separate liturgies can be like throwing open the doors and windows of a dark and stuffy room – and this is especially true when it comes to Yom Kippur, the holiday that has the most remarkably different prayer service of them all. With this understanding one comes to realize what a jumble of half-digested ideas we normally face when we recite the Amidah / Shemoneh Esrei, the standing, silent devotional that is at the center of every Jewish prayer service, and also the other prayers. We “sort of” understand davening / tefilot, though we secretly think there’s a little more to it than that. Some of us even think there’s some “sort of” connection between what seems to be random ideas in the prayers, the calendar, and Jewish history, but, we fail to hear such thoughts from the vast majority pulpit rabbis and can’t recall learning these things from the teachers we had in our youth.
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Waters of Merom (Hula Valley)
Today we are visiting the Hula Valley, a stunning Biblical site where one of the most consequential (and miraculous) battles in history took place. In addition to being the site of the State of Israel’s first major infrastructure project, the valley also happens to be one of the world’s premier birdwatching sites. Each year 500 million migrating birds fly through Israel en route to Africa from Europe in the autumn, and vice versa in the spring (more than any country in the world outside of Panama). Many of the birds also fly to Asia. This makes sense when considering that Israel is the land bridge between Europe, Asia and Africa. Many birds are unable to fly over the open Mediterranean Sea, so going through Israel is their only option.
Why did the Great Ottoman Empire not Colonize America? (Opinion)
The Ottoman Empire was one of the mightiest and longest-lasting empires in history. It ruled over the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa for more than 600 years until it was declared a republic in the 1900s. It had one of the best armies with the best military power. The colonialism of most parts of the powerful regions made them even stronger. As America was discovered, it was like discovering a new world, full of riches and power. The Ottomans, however, never got that far and never pursued the goal of colonizing America.
The Jewish Press
Yom Kippur in a Nutshell
Yom Kippur is the holy of holies of Jewish time, when we give an account of our lives. We reflect on what has happened to us and what we plan to do in the coming year. The single most important lesson of Yom Kippur is that it’s never too late to change, start again, and live differently from the way we’ve done in the past. God forgives every mistake we’ve made as long as we are honest in regretting it and doing our best to put it right. Even if there’s nothing we regret, Yom Kippur makes us think about how to use the coming year in such a way as to bring blessings into the lives of others by way of thanking God for all He has given us.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
MG-42: The German Machine Gun That Mowed Down Enemies On the Battlefield
The Second World War was fought with a number of new technologies and weapons. In a conflict this intense, each nation was desperate to get a leg up on their opponents. This led to increased innovation as the war progressed. Germany’s MG-42, a Mauser general-purpose machine gun, was one such development that was introduced to the battlefield while fighting was in full swing.
The Jewish Press
IDF Soldiers Kill 2 Arabs Who Tried to Ram Them
Terrorists tried to run over Egoz special force soldiers overnight Monday. The soldiers were on a mission to arrest wanted terrorists in the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah. The soldiers opened fire on the terrorists, killing two of them and seriously wounding a third. There are no casualties on our...
The Jewish Press
Signs Yom Kippur is Almost Here in Israel
Is there any other country in the world that goes silent once a year for more than 24 hours? In Israel, from the eve of Yom Kippur (Tuesday, October 4) until an hour after sunset the next night, there’s no traffic apart from emergency vehicles, no TV or radio broadcasts, all shops, restaurants, offices are closed, and there are no flights in or out of the country.
The Jewish Press
Can King Charles Change Britain’s Israel Attitude?
Watching the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II this week, one could not fail to be deeply moved, but her passing and the ascension of her successor King Charles III raise the question of whether there might now be a positive change in Britain’s complicated and often hostile relationship with Israel.
The Jewish Press
‘In Israel, Attacks Thwarted by Well-Trained, Armed Civilians; Time Has Come to Allow the Same Here,” Felder Says
New York State Senator Simcha Felder (Bklyn-17th district) warned Monday in a statement that “the time has come” to also allow well-trained, armed citizens to protect their fellow Jews from attacks. In an email exchange with JewishPress.com, Felder noted that he has proposed legislation mandating that every school...
This Day in History: October 2
The British army officer who conducted secret meetings with American traitor General Benedict Arnold and Charles Darwin's Return to England. John André was a British army officer who was executed by the Americans as a spy after conducting secret meetings with American General Benedict Arnold during the American Revolution. André was born in London on May 2, 1750, to Swiss parents. He joined the British Army in 1771 and rose to the rank of major by 1778.
With Ascension of King Charles III, Ethiopian Government Renews Calls for the Restitution of its Holy Tabot from Westminster Abbey
The Ethiopian government is renewing calls for the restitution of a holy object hidden inside an alter in London’s Westminster Abbey. For the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, the tablet, known as a tabot, represents the Ark of the Covenant, and it is considered sacrilege for it to be seen by anyone other than clergy. The tabot in Westminster was looted in 1868 by British troops at the Battle of Maqdala, along with hundreds of other cultural treasures looted. The procedure for deaccessioning artifacts from Westminsiter Abbey is a legal gray area. The Abbey is known as a Royal Peculiar, which puts its properties under the jurisdiction of the monarchy....
The Jewish Press
State Comptroller Warns IDF ‘Not Prepared’ for Continuation of Operation Break the Wave
Israel State Comptroller Mantanyahu Englman warned in an “urgent” report published Sunday that Israeli military reservists are woefully unprepared to carry out their tasks in Judea and Samaria. “For the past few weeks, the IDF has been carrying out important combat operations in [Judea and Samaria],” Englman wrote,...
The Jewish Press
Ben Gurion International Airport to Close for Yom Kippur
Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport will close on Tuesday (October 4) in the hours prior to the start on sunset of the holy day of Yom Kippur. Operations at the airport will cease at 2 pm, resuming several hours after the end of Yom Kippur, on Wednesday (Oct. 5) at 10:30 pm.
The Jewish Press
PA Offered Terrorists in Shechem to Buy Back Their Guns in Exchange for Amnesty – They Refused
The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) security officials are pessimistic in light of the deterioration of the security situation in the PA controlled territories. At the meeting of the heads of the Palestinian Authority mechanisms with PA head Mahmoud Abbas, held last Thursday, some of the heads of the security bodies offered to purchase the weapons of the armed terrorist group in the city of Shechem (Nablus), one of the hotbeds of Arab terrorism. A source reports that the meeting was characterized by a heavy concern about the spillover of armed groups into the central and southern areas of the PA, and according to him, “the Palestinian mechanisms are waking up too late, after they have already lost control of Jenin.”
deseret.com
Notre Dame restoration project is reported to be finished on the 5th anniversary of the fire
Notre Dame’s restoration project is set to be completed on the fifth anniversary of the fire that damaged the structure in April 2019. The current reopening date is planned to take place on April 15, 2024, exactly five years after the damage was done. In the spring of this...
