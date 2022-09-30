Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Get Microsoft Office 2021 For Only $36
Microsoft Office includes some of the most popular and frequently used software on the planet. It also carries a high price tag, with a single license costing $349 for Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and everything else in the Office lineup. Meanwhile, Microsoft 365 subscriptions start at $70 per year. If you need access to Microsoft Office for work or personal use and you don't mind sticking with the 2021 version for awhile, there's a cheap way to get the whole software suite right now. From now until October 12, you can snag a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for just $36.
Overwatch 2 Merge PC and Console Accounts 'Unexpected Server Error'
Players who have merged their PC and console accounts for Overwatch 2 have been hit with an "Unexpected Server Error". Here's what you need to know. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched yesterday on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
makeuseof.com
How to Resolve the “Your Computer Is Low on Memory” Error on Windows 10 & 11
Some users have spoken in troubleshooting forums about a “Your computer is low on memory” error that can arise in Windows 11/10. This error message randomly and regularly pops up for some users who need to fix it. It means a PC is low on RAM (Random Access Memory).
TechRadar
AMD Ryzen 7000 gives Windows users the perfect reason to move to Linux
AMD Ryzen 7000 processors are now on sale, and those running the silicon in Linux PCs will apparently find the CPUs are faster with security mitigations turned on, which is counterintuitive for sure. This is according to a report from Phoronix.com (opens in new tab) which tested out Linux 6.0...
The Windows Club
How to Hide or Unhide Columns and Rows in Excel
Sometimes we have spreadsheets overrun with data and it can be quite cumbersome where Microsoft Excel is concerned. Not everyone wants to see the data all at the same time, so the best option to take here is to hide the columns, then unhide them whenever the data is needed.
Digital Trends
The Windows 11 2022 Update could slow down file transfers by 40%
Microsoft has acknowledged a new issue regarding computers running the Windows 11 2022 Update (or version 22H2). The problem may cause performance degradation when copying large multi-GB files by up to 40%. “There is a performance regression in 22H2 when copying larger files from a remote computer down to a...
The Windows Club
Microsoft acknowledges slower Copy performance for in Windows 11 22H2
Microsoft officially released the first Feature Update for Windows 11 on 20 September 2022. This is the Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2. Recently, Microsoft acknowledged a new performance issue in 22H2 while copying the larger files from a remote system to a Windows 11 computer. Now, users may experience up to 40% slower speed while copying the larger files (multi-GB files) over SMB.
The Windows Club
Fix KERNEL AUTO BOOST INVALID LOCK RELEASE BSOD on Windows 11/10
A BSOD error (blue screen of death) or stop error occurs when your system crashes or shuts down unexpectedly by some problem. Windows users face these blue screen errors from time to time and these can be caused by a driver, faulty hardware, etc. One such blue screen error is KERNEL_AUTO_BOOST_INVALID_LOCK_RELEASE and we are going to talk about the solutions to solve this error on Windows 11/10 OS. Users get this error randomly when watching a movie, opening certain programs, playing some game, etc. Such an error is caused when a kernel thread (an interrupt handler or process) tries to release a lock that is not owned by it. If you also see this error, then you can use the options covered by us.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Windows Update Error 0x80244018 on Windows 10
Windows Update plays an important role in any operating system. The program keeps your PC up-to-date with the latest security patches, so you can keep using it without worrying about potential threats. However, sometimes Windows Update may not work as expected and will instead throw an error saying "There were...
The Windows Club
Slime Rancher 2 keeps crashing or freezing on PC
Slime Rancher 2 is a recent first-person life simulation adventure video game that is already garnering the eyeballs of gaming enthusiasts. However, a lot of users have already started experiencing issues like crashing, freezing, and more in the Slime Rancher 2 game. Some users reported that the game keeps on crashing or freezing on their PC after being launched. While many users said that it crashes or freezes in the middle of gameplay.
thebiochronicle.com
Top Web Services of Windows Hosting Plans 2022
Windows Hosting is one of the web services hosted on servers running Microsoft Windows Server. If you’ve had a lot of success with Windows on desktop computers and would like to continue using it, this option may be the best. Supporters of Windows Hosting plans will tell you that it is one of the most straightforward web hosting products to work with and expand your site’s functionality.
The Windows Club
How to find the IP address of a website using Command Prompt
In this article, we will discuss how you can find the IP address of a website by executing a few simple commands via the Command Prompt on Windows 11/10. IP Address stands for the Internet Protocol Address. The purpose of an IP address, among other things, is to provide information about the location of a device that is hosted on the Internet. It is a unique number that is attached to every computational demand that is used to transfer information from one point to another over the web. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you have to quickly retrieve the IP address of a website, then this guide will help you.
The Windows Club
Fix DNS_PROBE_POSSIBLE error on Windows 11/10
We do not face any errors while browsing the internet on our web browsers on Windows. Sometimes, we encounter no internet connection error when our internet connection is down. Some users are facing DNS_PROBE_POSSIBLE errors while accessing websites on their web browsers. In this guide, we show you different ways to fix the DNS PROBE POSSIBLE error on different web browsers like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Brave.
The Windows Club
How to Screenshot only one Monitor on Windows 11/10
We usually use Win+PrtScr shortcut to take a screenshot on Windows. It will automatically take the screenshot and save it in the Screenshots folder in Pictures folder. Or we use the PrtScr key alone to copy and paste the screenshot in image editors. When you have multiple monitors set up and use these shortcuts, they will screenshot all the monitors. You need to manually save the required screenshot and delete the other screenshots. What if there is a way to screenshot only one Monitor on Windows? In this guide, we show you how to screenshot only one monitor on Windows 11/10.
bleepingcomputer.com
Save hundreds on Microsoft Office Pro for Windows, Mac with this deal
While opinions can differ on Microsoft from a cybersecurity perspective, their productivity software is key to building work-ready devices for remote work or BYOD. As part of our Deal Days sale, our alternative to Prime Day, you can set any laptop, Mac, or PC, up with Microsoft Office at the lowest price available now through October 12th.
The Windows Club
How to change Speed Dial size of Vivaldi browser
In this post, we will show you how to change the Speed Dial size of the Vivaldi browser Start Page on both Windows PC and mobile devices. We explain how to do this. Like most web browsers, Vivaldi browser has a speed dial feature, but the size of the buttons determines the number of contents that will appear on the screen. By default, the size is large; therefore, the number of contents on the screen is smaller than what is truly possible.
The Windows Club
F1 22 keeps crashing or freezing in VR on Windows PC
There is no doubt that F1 22 is a great racing game, and it is tailored not only for F1 fans. Now, for those who aren’t aware, F1 22 is available on PC and Virtual Reality (VR) devices. From what we have come to understand, some players have been experiencing freezing screens, jittering, and crashing where VR is concerned.
The Windows Club
How to save Outlook Emails as files to computer
Want to save an important message as a file that you want to use for future use? Outlook gives you several options to save an email message. Users of Outlook can save their messages as a file in file types such as Text Only, Outlook Template, Outlook Message Format, Unicode, HTML, and MHT files. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to save a selected email message in Outlook as a file on your Windows PC.
The Windows Club
Fatal Error 0x00000001419101f1 9926301 0xc0000005 in COD: Warzone and Modern Warfare
Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare are two of the widely played free-to-play battle royale video games for PC. But, like any other game or service, it has its own share of errors and issues. Many users have reported experiencing the Fatal error code 0x00000001419101f1 9926301 0xc0000005 in COD: Warzone and Modern Warfare. As reported by users, this error code is triggered at the launch or after a few seconds of the game launch. When triggered, you will get an error message like the below one:
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are faster in Linux with Spectre V2 mitigations enabled
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Linux / Unix Security Software. Last week, Michael Larabel from Phoronix revealed that the new AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" processors, while still in need to have some software mitigations enabled, were also "surprisingly faster for the most part leaving the relevant mitigations enabled." Back then, the processor tested to draw such conclusions was the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. This week, he is back to confirm his initial findings by testing the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X.
