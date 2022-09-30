ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

USDA rural program allowing funds to be loaned to Beatrice Community Hospital

BEATRICE – Beatrice elected officials have approved a resolution for a loan to help Beatrice Community Hospital upgrade technology. The city council Monday night approved a rural economic development loan agreement for $360,000 to help the hospital purchase telemetry monitors. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says the project will use a USDA Rural Economic Development program.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

The number of US job openings fell by more than 1 million in August

The tight US labor market started to show signs of loosening in August. The number of job openings dropped to 10.1 million from 11.2 million in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's the lowest total since June 2021. The latest Job Openings and...
BUSINESS
News Channel Nebraska

Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela

President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years." "Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," the President said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff hopefuls differ on Trump, Jan. 6

With law and order at the forefront of the Douglas County Sheriff's race, interviews with News Channel Nebraska find the candidates at odds when it comes to former President Donald Trump's role on January 6. This is the first time in two decades that the name Tim Dunning is not...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy