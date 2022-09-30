Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
USDA rural program allowing funds to be loaned to Beatrice Community Hospital
BEATRICE – Beatrice elected officials have approved a resolution for a loan to help Beatrice Community Hospital upgrade technology. The city council Monday night approved a rural economic development loan agreement for $360,000 to help the hospital purchase telemetry monitors. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says the project will use a USDA Rural Economic Development program.
