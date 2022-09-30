Our American Japanese client craved his favourite sodas from Japan that he could not find in America, so he set out to make his own fusion of American explosive flavour and that Japanese creme/yogurt soda or YODA to introduce it to a new market. The brief, like most of our clients comes from California and wanted something bright and vivid yet childish and almost naive to reflect its name Shonen meaning boy in Japanese.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO