HomeTown Dairy Packaging Redesign
HomeTown is a new brand in the dairy market category in Indonesia and is one of the new brands that are quite agile in the market. HomeTown dairy’s unique selling value is fresh dairy products directly from the farm with a certain level of pasteurization, making HomeTown the highest quality dairy product in Indonesia.
PLANTY PACKAGING
An Egyptian store specializing in the sale of plants, and the project includes a limited edition of packaging during Egypt’s coverage of the World Climate Conference in Sharm El Sheikh. The project was built and directed specifically for KIDS who must be made aware of the importance of preserving...
Nestlé Drumstick Redesign
Since 1928, eating a Nestlé® Drumstick® sundae cone has been an adventure involving a multitude of senses. From the crunchy sound of the peanuts to the creamy vanilla m and down to the chocolatey nugget, it’s truly “America’s Favorite Sundae Cone.” When competitors, including many private labels, started imitating the lineup and visual brand cues, creating a homogenous sea of blue at shelf, it was time to redesign the entire portfolio.
少年 Shonen Creme Sodas!
Our American Japanese client craved his favourite sodas from Japan that he could not find in America, so he set out to make his own fusion of American explosive flavour and that Japanese creme/yogurt soda or YODA to introduce it to a new market. The brief, like most of our clients comes from California and wanted something bright and vivid yet childish and almost naive to reflect its name Shonen meaning boy in Japanese.
Ketri Wines
Ketri is a new Bulgarian wine brand with Thracian roots. In the language of the ancient Thracians, Ketri means 4. There are also four people behind this new venture – two sisters and their husbands. Lovers and professionals in wine, they decided to create their own selection of wines made in Bulgaria, as the ambition of the brand extends far beyond our native territory.
