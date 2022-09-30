Following record-breaking numbers in 2022, Sky Sports inks a new deal to continue as Formula One’s exclusive home until the end of 2029!. Many in the United States likely have a Sunday morning television habit. Perhaps it’s morning news, inspirational programming, or sports. For motorsports enthusiasts, 24 of the years’ 52 Sundays, have come to feature the familiar intro and theme song of Sky Sports’ F1 coverage. Since 2018, the ESPN family of networks have shown turnkey coverage in what makes the world’s premier competition of motorsport the spectacle it is today.

