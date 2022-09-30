ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red White & Bloom Rolls Out Platinum Vape Disposables With Skybar

Multi-state cannabis operator, Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. RWB RWBYF, announced Monday an exclusive agreement to utilize vape technology provided by Skybar, a leading innovator in vape devices. In addition, the company is pleased to announce the debut of Platinum Vape (PV) Disposables. Platinum Vape and Skybar have extensively...
Formula One Shifts Gears in Asia-Pacific – Global Bulletin

FORMULA ONE SHIFTS GEARS Fresh from a soggy Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, TV coverage of Formula One motor racing is set to shift broadcasting partner in Asia-Pacific. Sports Business reports that pay-TV broadcaster beIN Sports is finalizing a multi-year deal beginning in 2023 reaching across most of its Asia-Pacific footprint, but excluding Australia, where Foxtel recently renewed its deal, and New Zealand. The anticipated deal would cover Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Singapore. The rights were previously operated by Fox Sports Asia, which Disney closed down this time last year. GODARD MASTERCLASS The Busan International Film...
Sky Sports Renews Partnership as Exclusive Home for F1

Following record-breaking numbers in 2022, Sky Sports inks a new deal to continue as Formula One’s exclusive home until the end of 2029!. Many in the United States likely have a Sunday morning television habit. Perhaps it’s morning news, inspirational programming, or sports. For motorsports enthusiasts, 24 of the years’ 52 Sundays, have come to feature the familiar intro and theme song of Sky Sports’ F1 coverage. Since 2018, the ESPN family of networks have shown turnkey coverage in what makes the world’s premier competition of motorsport the spectacle it is today.
