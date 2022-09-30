ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New survey finds older voters favor Republicans for Senate, governor

By Erik Gunn
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 4 days ago
"I voted" stickers in Primrose (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner)

Voters 50 and older are leaning toward Republicans running in the Wisconsin races for the U.S. Senate and for governor in November, even as some of their top policy priorities would appear to favor the Democrats, according to a survey released Thursday.

The survey, commissioned by AARP, found that 50% of the likely voters polled  favored Republican Tim Michels in the race for governor, 3 points ahead of Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, with 47%.

That lead is attributable entirely to voters age 50 to 64 in the survey, said Bob Ward of the Republican-leaning polling firm Fabrizio Ward. The firm teamed up with Democratic-leaning Impact Research to conduct the poll.

In the race for Senate, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson held a 51% to 46% lead over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, his Democratic challenger. That lead was consistent across most age groups in the survey, and strongest among voters ages 50-64, who favored Johnson by 56% to 41% for Barnes. The exception was voters 65 and older, where Barnes and Johnson were tied at 49% each.

In striking contrast to the stated candidate preferences of voters 50 or older, however, are their top policy concerns in the same survey. Asked about Social Security, 80% called that a “very important” or “extremely important” issue to them. In addition, 72% said that about Medicare and 66% said that about prescription drug costs.

Voters in the survey expressed those concerns even more emphatically when asked about their likelihood of supporting a candidate.

Fully 84% said they were “more likely” or “much more likely” to vote for a candidate who would support protecting Social Security from cuts. An equal percentage said the same for a candidate who would protect Medicare from cuts and for a candidate who would support allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs.

All of those priorities could provide inroads for the Democrats, said Matt Hogan of Impact Research.

Democrats from President Joe Biden down have been hammering Johnson after the Republican said in early August that Social Security and Medicare should be moved to the federal discretionary budget — requiring them to be negotiated every year instead of guaranteeing them.

During his Labor Day visit to Milwaukee, Biden also criticized Johnson’s vote against the Inflation Reduction Act , which for the first time authorized Medicare to negotiate the prices of certain prescription drugs with pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The importance that voters place on Social Security “is just a real important opportunity for Barnes,” Hogan said, “especially given that he’s currently trailing with voters 50-plus.”

The same is true for Medicare, he added, and particularly for the program’s newly established ability to negotiate prescription drug prices.

“Earlier in the year, we were hearing a lot in focus groups about frustrations with Congress not passing things to help lower costs,” Hogan said. Having delivered on that in the Inflation Reduction Act, “it’s really important [for Democrats] to remind voters … over the next six weeks.”

Ward said the contest for governor is “an incredibly competitive race,” with the two candidates trading leads depending on their demographic group.

Among voters ages 18 to 49, Evers and Michels are evenly tied at 49% each. Voters ages 50 to 64 favor Michels by 51% to 46% for Evers. By contrast, among voters 65 or older, Evers leads by 3 points, with 50% to Michels’ 47%.

Among all women voters, Evers had a 2-point lead, 50% to 48% for Michels, while among men, Michels led with 52% to 47%.

Evers was strongest among college-educated voters as well as urban voters in the survey, with 62% of each group. Rural voters favored Michels with 60% to 38% for Evers; among voters with fewer than four years of college, Michels led with 59% to 38%.

The survey paints a picture of a remarkably disgruntled electorate in the state.

All four candidates who were polled are underwater with likely voters overall on how they’re viewed, with more people viewing them unfavorably than favorably. Nearly three out of four, 74%, said the country is going in “the wrong direction,” and almost as many, 73%, said that of the state.

Ward said that represented “a stiff headwind for the governor.”

Independent voters favored Michels in the race for governor and Johnson in the Senate race, but the survey suggests they didn’t think highly of their choice. “They’re viewed negatively among independents — by 4 points for Michels and by 3 points for Johnson,” Ward said. “Yet [among independents is] where both of these candidates are leading in this race.”

The survey consisted of interviews with a total of 1,399 likely Wisconsin voters, including a statewide sample of 500, an additional 550 likely voters age 50 and older and 349 Black likely voters age 50 and older. The oversampled groups’ responses were weighted in calculations for the survey of overall voters to reflect their demographic proportions in the population, Ward said.

The survey was conducted Sept. 18-25, with 30% of the contacts made by landline calls, 35% to mobile phones, and 35% via text messaging. The margin of error is 4.4% for the state wide sample, 3.4% for the 50 and older sample, and 4.9% for the sample of Black voters 50 and older.

The post New survey finds older voters favor Republicans for Senate, governor appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans continue dispute over guardianship and voter rolls

Last week, Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature sent a letter to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) demanding that the agency direct municipal clerks to remove anyone under a guardianship order who has been adjudicated incompetent from the statewide voter lists known as WisVote.  The effort, led by Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) and Sen. Andre […] The post Republicans continue dispute over guardianship and voter rolls appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law.  Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage […] The post Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wisconsin Examiner

Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns

WASHINGTON — With two months left of the 2022 campaign season, a majority of Republican candidates are continuing to skirt away from not only talking to local and national media outlets about their policy issues, but their own constituents, leaving voters with little information on their policy positions. “If we are to hold our elected […] The post Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ELECTIONS
Wisconsin Examiner

A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill

WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 72 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 72 signers on a letter sent late last week make up […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Fitzgerald constituent mail draws ethics complaint for campaign-style messaging

On one side of an oversize four-color card mailed to constituents in the 5th Congressional District, a color photo depicts a young couple bent over a kitchen table, their brows furrowed. Bold letters emblazoned across the lower half of the image declare: “Reckless spending policies are fueling inflation, CRUSHING American families.” At the top of […] The post Fitzgerald constituent mail draws ethics complaint for campaign-style messaging appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Democracy Day in the wake of Republican attacks on elections

Two months before Wisconsin’s midterm elections, only one of the 12 Republicans running for statewide office or Congress has fully accepted the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight.  The state Republican Party’s acceptance of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which numerous audits, lawsuits, reviews and investigations have shown […] The post Democracy Day in the wake of Republican attacks on elections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes.  It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

New Marquette Law School poll points to tight races for Senate, governor

The race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has tightened into a dead heat, with Johnson now leading by a percentage point in the latest Marquette Law School poll. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers maintains a slight 3-point lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels in the Marquette poll released […] The post New Marquette Law School poll points to tight races for Senate, governor appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

GOP balks at White House request for billions for public health, natural disasters, Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Congress are lukewarm about providing $47 billion in new emergency spending for the ongoing Ukrainian war against Russia’s invasion, COVID-19 and monkeypox public health campaigns, and to help states recover from natural disasters.  GOP senators, who have returned to Washington after Congress’ summer break, aren’t so sure the Biden administration’s request […] The post GOP balks at White House request for billions for public health, natural disasters, Ukraine appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POTUS
Wisconsin Examiner

Underly calls for more money for schools, lashes out at Republicans in State of Education speech

In her second annual address on the state of education in Wisconsin, schools superintendent Jill Underly took on conservative attacks on teaching about racism in K-12 classrooms, defended the Evers administration’s proposal to use $1 billion of the state’s revenue surplus toward a historic funding increase for public schools and took some direct shots at […] The post Underly calls for more money for schools, lashes out at Republicans in State of Education speech appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Biden makes a hit with union workers in Labor Day visit to Milwaukee

Under bright sunshine at Milwaukee’s first official Labor Day celebration since 2019, President Joe Biden rallied 6,000 union members in a speech that lived up to the holiday’s unofficial role: kicking off the final stretch of the fall election campaign season. Biden’s speech, delivered at Laborfest on the Milwaukee Summerfest grounds, was an opportunity for […] The post Biden makes a hit with union workers in Labor Day visit to Milwaukee appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December.  Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week—a success that […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Experts discuss state of Wisconsin election administration ahead of November election

Four experts in Wisconsin election administration discussed the current state of Wisconsin’s elections as they plan for the November election in the face of proposed changes to the law, conspiracy theories and unprecedented interest in the inner workings of the state’s voting system.  The panel, hosted by Wispolitics.com on Tuesday, included Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa […] The post Experts discuss state of Wisconsin election administration ahead of November election appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Right-wing attorney pushes for termination of organization that tracks when voters move

A right-wing attorney testified before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections on Thursday to push legislators to end Wisconsin’s relationship with a national organization that tracks when voters move or die.  In more than an hour of testimony without any pushback from election experts or Democrats, Erick Kaardal, an attorney for the right-wing legal […] The post Right-wing attorney pushes for termination of organization that tracks when voters move appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate won’t vote on legislation to secure marriage equality for millions of Americans until after the midterm elections, bipartisan negotiators announced Thursday.  The move follows weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions among five U.S. senators from both political parties who have been drafting an amendment to the House-passed legislation that they hoped would […] The post U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
377K+
Views
