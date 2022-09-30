ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

First coins featuring King Charles III unveiled by Royal Mint

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LINK2_0iGYZjGV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpwyS_0iGYZjGV00

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III.

Britons will begin to see Charles’ image in their change from around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation.

The new monarch’s effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and has been personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said Friday. In keeping with tradition, the king’s portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor,” said Chris Barker at the Royal Mint Museum.

Charles is depicted without a crown. A Latin inscription surrounding the portrait translates to “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICyos_0iGYZjGV00

A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Elizabeth will be released Monday. One side of this coin features Charles, while the reverse side features two new portraits of Elizabeth side by side.

Based in South Wales, the Royal Mint has depicted Britain’s royal family on coins for over 1,100 years, documenting each monarch since Alfred the Great.

“When first we used to make coins, that was the only way that people could know what the monarch actually looked like, not in the days of social media like now,” said Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint. “So the portrait of King Charles will be on each and every coin as we move forward.”

Jennings, the sculptor, said the portrait was sculpted from a photo of Charles.

“It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come,” he said.

Charles acceded to the throne Sept. 8 upon the death of his mother, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96.

Around 27 billion coins bearing Elizabeth II’s image currently circulate in the United Kingdom All will remain legal tender and be in active circulation, to be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill teen back home and safe

RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department says that Raziyah returned home and is safe. According to police, Raziyah River was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on September 30. The 16-year-old is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Police are saying that she was last seen wearing […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

Fatal crash kills 2 in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A fatal crash in Toombs County on Saturday claimed the lives of two people, police say. On October 1, police were called to the scene of an accident a little after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, dispatchers were notified of the accident by a representative of Life 360, […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Barker
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Charles Ii
WSAV News 3

Hinesville woman killed in two-car accident in Long Co.

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A Hinesville woman was killed Saturday night in a two-car accident when her vehicle was struck head-on. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Sgt. David Laff of Post 11 in Hinesville, the woman identified as Linda Joy Malone, 71. She was traveling on Arnall Drive in a Chevy Equinox when her […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Vogtle dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for overruns at the Vogtle nuclear power plant. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday. MEAG represents 49 city-owned electric systems across […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Downtown Charleston caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Charles#Royal Family#Uk#Britons#British#The Royal Mint Museum#Latin
WSAV News 3

Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
WSAV News 3

Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Truman Parkway reopened after Saturday fire

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) extinguished a tire fire that started under the Truman Parkway Saturday morning. SFD says that the fire took place under the Truman Parkway at the President St. exit near an encampment of unhoused people on October 1. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a pile […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Lawsuits, shrunk eligibility take the shine off Biden’s student debt relief

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan hit multiple road bumps this week, leading to the administration ultimately scaling back eligibility, excluding hundreds of thousands of borrowers from its relief plan. The administration was confronted with the first round of lawsuits against the program, as well as a tough score from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) […]
EDUCATION
WSAV News 3

No. 1 Georgia rallies from 10 down to beat Missouri 26-22

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The two most important characteristics that Georgia coach Kirby Smart seeks in his team are composure and resiliency, and the top-ranked Bulldogs needed to rely on both to rally past Missouri on Saturday night. Or, as Smart put it: “We had to OD on those.” Kept out of the end zone […]
ATHENS, GA
WSAV News 3

Why do flies rub their limbs together?

(WHTM) — We have all seen flies do it. They land on a surface, stay perfectly still, and then rub their limbs together like a supervillain that wants to dominate the world. Well, that last part may not be true. But, why do flies rub their limbs together? It may sound like an oxymoron, but, […]
ANIMALS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy