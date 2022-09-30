ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warming ocean temperatures cause for Ian's rapid intensification

Warming ocean temperatures are fueling tropical systems, causing them to intensify quickly and become more unpredictable. Out of the 56 tropical cyclones that caused more than $1 billion in damage in the U.S. from 1980 to 2021, more than 70% underwent "rapid intensification," according to Climate Central. That means the...
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, CALIF. — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

