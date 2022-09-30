Read full article on original website
Related
Warming ocean temperatures cause for Ian's rapid intensification
Warming ocean temperatures are fueling tropical systems, causing them to intensify quickly and become more unpredictable. Out of the 56 tropical cyclones that caused more than $1 billion in damage in the U.S. from 1980 to 2021, more than 70% underwent "rapid intensification," according to Climate Central. That means the...
Gas prices up across the US following Hurricane Ian -- but prices aren't rising in NC
The price of gas is continuing to rise across the United States after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall three times. AAA predicted last week that U.S. gas distribution could be affected due to a lack of electricity and flooded roads and highways. Before Ian hit Florida, it made landfall in...
Fallen power lines block several major Orange County roads for second day
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A large tree along North Carolina Highway 54 in Chapel Hill came crashing down onto the highway sometime Friday as Ian rushed across the state. The tree was tangled up in power lines, blocking all drivers from being able to pass along the frequently-traveled highway.
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, CALIF. — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland County reports death from West Nile Virus days after Hurricane Ian
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A person died from West Nile Virus in Cumberland County, becoming the first to die from the virus in North Carolina in 2022. Cumberland County said there are two confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Cumberland County. The virus is carried to humans from infected mosquitos.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0