Volleyball Preview: Spartans host Comets in NEC conference play
Seven local girls volleyball teams are in action tonight as the regular season comes rolling towards an end. The Luxemburg Casco Spartans are undefeated in their NEC schedule so far, and will look to keep the winning streak alive against the Waupaca Comets. Elsewhere in the Packerland, Sevastopol hosts winless...
Packerland Conference kicks off week with matches
Kewaunee and Gibraltar will host soccer matches to kick off the week. The Storm will welcome their neighbors from the ferry as Washington Island visits Kewaunee for a 4 p.m. match start. Gibraltar/Sevastopol saw its Tuesday match against Peshtigo get moved to Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Kewaunee tennis season ends in straight sets
The Kewaunee tennis team saw their season end at the WIAA Subsectional hosted by St. Mary Catholic on Monday. Team members lost in every flight by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores, facing players primarily from either Xavier or Fox Valley Lutheran. FIRST SINGLES FLIGHT. 1. Olivia Pethan, Fox Valley Lutheran def....
Earl George Stintzi
Earl George Stintzi, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to be with the Lord and was reunited with his wife, Mary, early Thursday morning, September 29, 2022 at Anna's Healthcare in Sturgeon Bay. He was born June 5, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Royal Frederick Stintzi and...
"Youth in Government" meeting starts Monday at YMCA
The YMCA’s Youth in Government (YIG) program will have an initial informational meeting at the Sturgeon Bay facility on Monday for parents and students. The goal is to teach students the ins and outs of the legislative and judicial branches of government and the press corps. Program and Innovative Director Tyler Powell shares how the YIG program gets teens involved in how the government works.
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
Fort Myers woman, a Green Bay native, shares living through Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For one Green Bay native, Hurricane Ian was all too real. Linda Arkin moved to Fort Myers last year. She is now sharing her story of survival. “People asked me, why didn’t you evacuate? It’s because no one had any time to,” said Arkin via FaceTime on Monday.
Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M
A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
City to take steps to welcome Fleet Farm
The essential steps that need to occur before you see a Fleet Farm built in Sturgeon Bay are on the docket for Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. First, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council will act on amending the city’s comprehensive plan to change the future land use designation for three parcels along State Highway 42/57 from agricultural/rural to regional commercial. Fleet Farm notified the city on August 4th that it had entered a purchase agreement dated June 16th with the Kerscher Family Trust to purchase approximately 37 acres in the Town of Nasewaupee for the new store just off State Highway 42/57 near South Grant Avenue. Once the land is officially purchased, Fleet Farm would petition to be annexed to the City of Sturgeon Bay and construct the store. The Sturgeon Bay Common Council will discuss accepting the petition for annexation before forwarding it to the City Plan Commission. The council will also discuss rezoning a parcel near Alabama Place and another on Green Bay Road when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Community Spotlight: Betty Jo "BJ" Cassidy
It’s not an exaggeration that in my professional life, I have literally grown up working with and learning from BJ Cassidy. I first met Betty Jo Cassidy, better known as “BJ,” in 1996 when I was a 26-year-old kid working in neighborhood development in downtown Green Bay. Her official title was something like “Director of Education” at Wisconsin Public Service, and I’m sure she had lots of important corporate responsibilities, but that’s not how I knew her. BJ was just that businesswoman you called when you needed to get something done in the community. In those days in Green Bay, if you were going to form a task force, work group, or committee to confront some important issue, BJ Cassidy was among the handful of people you’d always hope to get involved because if she did, you knew that your chances of success were so much greater. Eventually, I had sought BJ’s assistance on so many issues over the years that I almost felt guilty enough to stop asking for her help. Almost. I know a tremendous community-building talent when I see one.
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Town of Oshkosh wants to shift lake access point; Hot Dog Charlie’s up for sale; city may add diversity, sustainability posts
Welcome to the Oct. 3 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 37th issue of 2022. City may add diversity, sustainability coordinators. Access lot on WIOUWASH State Trail proposed. Crosstown rivalry resumes. County wants to...
In Green Bay Stop, Tim Michels Announces Vision for Green Bay Correctional Institute
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Green Bay on Friday to tout his plans for a new correctional facility in the Green Bay area. “We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now,” Michels said. “Hope is on the way. A new...
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire
A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
Fish Creek’s New Late-Night Hangout
After a season of sitting vacant, there’s a bustle of activity again on the corner of Hill Street and Main Street in Fish Creek. And although fall isn’t the time when most new restaurants in Door County host their ribbon-cutting ceremony, the timing feels perfect for owners Scott and Karin Watts, who hope their latest venture, Hill Street, fills a gap in the local dining scene for residents as much as visitors.
St. Paul's Diaper Bank looking for families in need
If you are struggling to afford diapers, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Algoma might be able to help you out. The National Diaper Bank Network estimates that the average family spends between $75 and $100 each month on diapers for one child. That number looms larger every month as inflation tightens its grip on families’ pocketbooks, increasing the price of diapers by nearly 20 percent. The Wisconsin Legislature could not approve a bill to make diapers tax-exempt earlier this year, and you cannot use food stamps or other government assistance programs to pay for them. The congregation at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Algoma saw a problem they could provide a solution to with a bit of work. This spring, they began collecting diapers, wipes, and rash cream for the diaper bank. Pastor Joel McKenney says the problem is connecting needy families with donated items.
Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
