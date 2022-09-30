It’s not an exaggeration that in my professional life, I have literally grown up working with and learning from BJ Cassidy. I first met Betty Jo Cassidy, better known as “BJ,” in 1996 when I was a 26-year-old kid working in neighborhood development in downtown Green Bay. Her official title was something like “Director of Education” at Wisconsin Public Service, and I’m sure she had lots of important corporate responsibilities, but that’s not how I knew her. BJ was just that businesswoman you called when you needed to get something done in the community. In those days in Green Bay, if you were going to form a task force, work group, or committee to confront some important issue, BJ Cassidy was among the handful of people you’d always hope to get involved because if she did, you knew that your chances of success were so much greater. Eventually, I had sought BJ’s assistance on so many issues over the years that I almost felt guilty enough to stop asking for her help. Almost. I know a tremendous community-building talent when I see one.

