doorcountydailynews.com
Volleyball Preview: Spartans host Comets in NEC conference play
Seven local girls volleyball teams are in action tonight as the regular season comes rolling towards an end. The Luxemburg Casco Spartans are undefeated in their NEC schedule so far, and will look to keep the winning streak alive against the Waupaca Comets. Elsewhere in the Packerland, Sevastopol hosts winless...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee tennis season ends in straight sets
The Kewaunee tennis team saw their season end at the WIAA Subsectional hosted by St. Mary Catholic on Monday. Team members lost in every flight by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores, facing players primarily from either Xavier or Fox Valley Lutheran. FIRST SINGLES FLIGHT. 1. Olivia Pethan, Fox Valley Lutheran def....
wearegreenbay.com
Fort Myers woman, a Green Bay native, shares living through Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For one Green Bay native, Hurricane Ian was all too real. Linda Arkin moved to Fort Myers last year. She is now sharing her story of survival. “People asked me, why didn’t you evacuate? It’s because no one had any time to,” said Arkin via FaceTime on Monday.
doorcountydailynews.com
"Youth in Government" meeting starts Monday at YMCA
The YMCA’s Youth in Government (YIG) program will have an initial informational meeting at the Sturgeon Bay facility on Monday for parents and students. The goal is to teach students the ins and outs of the legislative and judicial branches of government and the press corps. Program and Innovative Director Tyler Powell shares how the YIG program gets teens involved in how the government works.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
wxpr.org
Coolest things contest down to 16 finalists, with several from north central Wisconsin
The Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin is down to 16 finalists, including three in the Central Wisconsin area. In White Lake, Robbins Sports Surfaces has been making flooring for basketball courts since the 1960s, and they extended as far as sports' biggest stage, the Olympics. "We've done the one in...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
doorcountydailynews.com
City to take steps to welcome Fleet Farm
The essential steps that need to occur before you see a Fleet Farm built in Sturgeon Bay are on the docket for Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. First, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council will act on amending the city’s comprehensive plan to change the future land use designation for three parcels along State Highway 42/57 from agricultural/rural to regional commercial. Fleet Farm notified the city on August 4th that it had entered a purchase agreement dated June 16th with the Kerscher Family Trust to purchase approximately 37 acres in the Town of Nasewaupee for the new store just off State Highway 42/57 near South Grant Avenue. Once the land is officially purchased, Fleet Farm would petition to be annexed to the City of Sturgeon Bay and construct the store. The Sturgeon Bay Common Council will discuss accepting the petition for annexation before forwarding it to the City Plan Commission. The council will also discuss rezoning a parcel near Alabama Place and another on Green Bay Road when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M
A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
Fox11online.com
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
doorcountydailynews.com
Jane F. McIntosh
Jane Frances McIntosh, 75, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Anna’s Healthcare in Sturgeon Bay after a nine-year courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia. She was born May 8, 1947, in Minneapolis, MN, to Charles and Palma (Berkley) Kneeland. On November 26, 1966, she married Dennis D. McIntosh in Minneapolis, MN.
wearegreenbay.com
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
seehafernews.com
Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire
A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
WSAW
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign off...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Town of Oshkosh wants to shift lake access point; Hot Dog Charlie’s up for sale; city may add diversity, sustainability posts
Welcome to the Oct. 3 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 37th issue of 2022. City may add diversity, sustainability coordinators. Access lot on WIOUWASH State Trail proposed. Crosstown rivalry resumes. County wants to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Taco John’s coming to lot in front of former Shopko on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
September 30, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend Plan Commission meets Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and one item on the agenda talks about site plans for the construction of 2,400 square-foot restaurant located in front of the building at 1690-1760 S. Main Street, by Corta West Bend LLC.
Axe-throwing venue works to keep patrons safe
As axe-throwing venues become more popular, the facilities are taking steps to keep patrons safe. Fondy Axe, a new axe-throwing venue in Fond du Lac, is opening Saturday, Oct. 1.
Fox11online.com
Spectrum's rural broadband expansion hits Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties
WAUKAU (WLUK) -- More than 1,500 homes and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties. Fast and reliable internet service is considered a necessity. Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, joined community leaders in Waukau to celebrate the fiber-optic buildout on Friday.
