Minneapolis beats Horton 64-0 on Homecoming
Tonight in Minneapolis it was all Lions from the very beginning as they would use 9 rushing touchdowns and fumble recovery returned for a touchdown to beat the Horton Chargers 64-0. Minneapolis would get things started just 44 seconds into the game as Junior Braylon Smith would take Minneapolis second...
Street Art, Mural Festival Begins Thursday
A first of its kind street art and mural festival event in Salina will soon take over parts of town beginning alter this week. The 1st ever Boom! Salina Street Art and Mural Festival beginning this Thursday October 6th through Sunday, October 16th. The event will feature a half-dozen of the best mural artists in the world. They include:
October Most Wanted is Online
A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The October list is online now. Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, identity theft, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and more.
Free Landfill Event Planned
The City of Salina is planning another free landfill event. According to the city, free residential trash disposal for all Saline County residents at the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill on Saturday, October 8th. Customers must have a Saline County license plate on their vehicle for free disposal. Vehicles from other counties will be required to pay normal tipping fees. Commercial waste haulers will be given priority (standard rates apply).
