ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Russian Deputy PM Says Restoration of Nord Stream Possible - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Burkina Faso President Resigns on Condition Coup Leader Guarantees His Safety

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Half of Mobilised Men in Russian Region Sent Home, Commissar Fired - Governor

(Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday. Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Russia Has Funds to Support Four Regions Being Annexed - Finance Minister

(Reuters) -Russia has funds to support four Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin began annexing last week and these funds are part of the country's budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told parliament. Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine....
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Russia Says Its Forces Destroy Seven Artillery Depots in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday its forces had destroyed seven artillery and missile depots in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk. It said the guidance radar for a S-300 air defence missile system had also been destroyed near Nova Kaluha in the Kherson...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Japanese Foreign Minister Says Japan Has Ordered Russian Consul to Leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#United Nations#Food Security#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Un Farm Fund#Ifad#Reuters#Rst#Afric
US News and World Report

Kremlin: Putin 'Likely' to Sign Laws to Annex Ukraine Territories Today

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin is "likely" to sign laws to incorporate four Ukrainian territories into Russia during the course of the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. Earlier, the upper house of the Russian parliament unanimously ratified legislation to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
World Bank
US News and World Report

Lawyers Overwhelmed by Requests to Help Russians Avoid Fighting in Ukraine

(Reuters) - Swamped by panic-stricken requests for help to avoid being drafted, Russian lawyers say they are working flat out to offer advice to those at risk of being sent to fight in Ukraine. Lawyers and civil society groups say they have been overwhelmed by demands for support since President...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia's Federation Council Ratifies Annexation of Four Ukrainian Regions

LONDON (Reuters) - The upper house of Russia's parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict. In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously ratified legislation to annex...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Declares Key Town of Lyman 'Fully Cleared' of Russian Forces

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared the key eastern town of Lyman "fully cleared" of Russian forces on Sunday, a day after Moscow said its troops had decided to withdraw from their months-long stronghold in the north of Donetsk region. "As of 1230 (0930 GMT), Lyman is fully...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

UK COVID Inquiry Begins, Vowing to Expose Any Culpable Conduct

LONDON (Reuters) - A public inquiry into Britain's response to and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic got underway on Tuesday, with a promise it would get to the truth, and expose any wrongdoing or culpable conduct. Britain has recorded almost 20 million COVID infections and more than 166,000 deaths -...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Forces Liberated Arkhanhelske, Myrolyubivka in Kherson Region

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukraine's forces have liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region. Zelenskiy mentioned the two settlements when thanking in his nightly address specific units of Ukrainian forces for distinguishing themselves on the frontline. Reuters was not able...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Inspections of China Corporate Audits at 'Very Early Stage,' PwC Says

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. regulatory inspections of audits of Chinese companies listed in the United States have begun and it could be months before the conclusions are known, PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz said. A China-U.S. agreement in August allows U.S. regulators, for the first time, to inspect China-based accounting...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Advance in Lyman Shows It Can Push Back Russian Forces -NATO Chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine's capture of a city within territory of Russian President Vladimir Putin's declared annexation demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and able to push back against Russian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday. "We have seen that they have been able to take a new...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy