Clinton Daily News
Possible fatality accident
Emergency personnel from Clinton and Arapaho were on the scene of a possible fatality accident around 3 p.m. Monday north of Arapaho Road on the Custer City Road.
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Monday
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Monday’s Special: Spaghetti with Salad and Garlic Toast for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!
yukonprogressnews.com
Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place
EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
KOCO
Community in mourning after two teens killed in Caddo County crash
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A small Oklahoma community mourns the loss of two teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2011 Toyota Highlander crashed around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 1320/County Street 2585, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb.
kswo.com
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache. The Apache Police Department said it started on Thursday when 53-year-old Brett Howard caused a verbal disturbance at the sports complex. An officer chased him at speeds over 110 mph,...
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County Sheriff’s Office gets new portable radios
A state grant has funded 20 new portable radios for Canadian County sheriff’s deputies. The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office recently was awarded a 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant totaling $62,355. The grant program has distributed $2 million among 58 law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma. Canadian County’s $62,355 grant award...
OHP: 11-year-old killed in Blaine County crash
Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma child.
Former Seeworth Academy Superintendent Turns Herself Into Jail, Bonds Out After Embezzlement Charges
The former superintendent of an Oklahoma City charter school was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on charges of embezzlement and immediately posted a $10,000 bond. Meanwhile, the district attorney said their investigation into allegations of decades of siphoned public funds is “ongoing.”. Janet Grigg, 76 of Sentinel, is...
58-Year-Old Killed, Hit By Vehicle In Caddo County
A 58-year-old was killed after a vehicle hit them Saturday evening in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 7:40 p.m. near 38105 County Street 2650. The driver of the vehicle, Leah Kaulaity, 37, was travelling southbound on County Street 2650 when the...
KOCO
16-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash in Caddo County, OHP says
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Caddo County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on private property about a mile north of Hinton. The driver was not hurt, but a 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP: 2 Teens Killed In Caddo County Crash
Two teens were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 7:08 p.m. on County Road 1320 near Fort Cobb, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said a 13-year-old and...
KOCO
11-year-old killed after being ejected from car in crash near Canton Lake
Okla. — An 11-year-old was killed after she was ejected from a car crash near Canton Lake. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it was the young girl and the 47-year-old driver in the car. KOCO 5 doesn’t know how the crash happened, but neither person was wearing their seat belt.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County jailer charged with embezzlement
EL RENO – A detention officer was fired after an investigation found she had allegedly stolen $570 in cash from two inmates at the Canadian County Jail. Moore’s Katie Denise Wade, 32, was charged Sept. 27 in Canadian County District Court with embezzlement of state property. Assistant District...
