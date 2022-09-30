ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Clinton Daily News

Possible fatality accident

Emergency personnel from Clinton and Arapaho were on the scene of a possible fatality accident around 3 p.m. Monday north of Arapaho Road on the Custer City Road.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Monday

Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Monday’s Special: Spaghetti with Salad and Garlic Toast for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!
CLINTON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place

EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Community in mourning after two teens killed in Caddo County crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A small Oklahoma community mourns the loss of two teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2011 Toyota Highlander crashed around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 1320/County Street 2585, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache. The Apache Police Department said it started on Thursday when 53-year-old Brett Howard caused a verbal disturbance at the sports complex. An officer chased him at speeds over 110 mph,...
APACHE, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County Sheriff’s Office gets new portable radios

A state grant has funded 20 new portable radios for Canadian County sheriff’s deputies. The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office recently was awarded a 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant totaling $62,355. The grant program has distributed $2 million among 58 law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma. Canadian County’s $62,355 grant award...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

16-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash in Caddo County, OHP says

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Caddo County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on private property about a mile north of Hinton. The driver was not hurt, but a 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County jailer charged with embezzlement

EL RENO – A detention officer was fired after an investigation found she had allegedly stolen $570 in cash from two inmates at the Canadian County Jail. Moore’s Katie Denise Wade, 32, was charged Sept. 27 in Canadian County District Court with embezzlement of state property. Assistant District...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

