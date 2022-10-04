Royal family news latest: Prince William says Queen is ‘much-missed’ in first speech since his grandmother’s death

PRINCE William gave his first speech since the mourning period ended for Queen Elizabeth II, and makes a sweet tribute to his grandmother.

The Prince of Wales was invited to speak at the Science Museum for the United For Wildlife Global Summit, making this his first official speech since the mourning period for Her Majesty the Queen ended last week.

Remembering his "much-missed" grandmother, Prince William made a heartfelt tribute to her, and his late grandfather, saying working with charities that were close to their hearts brings him so much "comfort".

“Our natural world is one of our greatest assets," Prince William said, "It is a lesson I learnt from a young age, from my father and grandfather, both committed naturalists in their own right, and also from my much-missed grandmother, who cared so much for the natural world.

"In times of loss, it is a comfort to honour those we miss through the work we do," he explained about his work with the charity, which he founded in 2014 to stamp out the illegal wildlife trade.

King Charles may have lobbied Scottish ministers for rent freeze bill

The King might be allowed the vet the bill as it could affect his Balmoral estate and private tenants.

It was revealed by the Guardian that the late Queen vetted around 67 pieces of legislation that affected her during her reign.

Meghan tells fans to ‘be yourself’ no matter what society says

The Duchess of Sussex gave the advice on her Archetypes podcast that returned today after a four week break.

She said: “You want to be weird, or sponge-like, be silly or fierce or curious, or even self doubting or unsure some days and strong and brave and others. Whatever it is that’s up to you.

“Just be yourself no matter what any societal framework or archetype or loud voice coming from a small place tells you you should be – be yourself.”

King Charles to ‘revolutionise’ the British monarchy

A royal commentator says King Charles and Prince William are “making the monarchy fit for the 21st Century.”

Cameron Walker wrote for the Express, saying that Charles may even look to cut costs of the Monarchy..

He wrote: “The new King is acutely aware of the difficulties facing the nation and feels a less lavish ceremony is more suitable.”

“Unlike his father in 1969, it appears William is now very unlikely to be crowned with a coronet at Caernarfon Castle.

This is yet another sign the King and his heir don’t want to appear out of touch with the population during the cost of living crisis,” he went on to say.

Duchess remembers ‘humbling’ nude spa experience

Meghan Markle went to a nude spa with her mother, Doria, as a teenager and discussed feeling awkward as an adolescent.

The Duchess went to a Korean spa with she was younger with her mother Doria, she details in her new podcast.

Meghan said: “Now, for those of you who haven’t been before, it’s a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty.

“Because you enter a room with women from age nine to maybe 90, all walking around naked and waiting to get a body scrub on one of these tables that are all lined up in a row.

“All I wanted was a bathing suit! But you are not allowed, by the way.

“And once I was over that adolescent embarrassment my mum and I would go upstairs, sit in a room and we would have a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles.”

Meghan’s ‘extremely powerful’ new portrait photo

A style expert claims that The Duchess of Sussex is confident in her current role as a new photo is released.

Daena Borrowman, a marketing manager at Jewellery Box, discusses Meghan and Prince Harry’s red carpet photo.

She explained: “Meghan Markle’s top-to-toe red outfit was a power move and very much her style.

“The colour red symbolises strength, passion, energy, growth and prosperity.

“Meghan looked powerful and glamorous (unapologetically herself!) in the tonal ensemble which perfectly complemented her radiant complexion.

“She is clearly confident in her role and unafraid to command the attention of a room when championing gender equality,” reported The Express.

Meghan calls out over sexualisation of Asian women in the media

In her new episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex calls out the “dangerous” Dragon Lady trope.

Talking to journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho, Meghan said: “Movies like Austin Powers and Kill Bill presented these caricatures of women of Asian descent as oftentimes over sexualised or aggressive. And it’s not just those two examples, there are many more.”

Sophie Wessex makes important historical visit

Countess of Wessex Sophie, visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, and made history as the first ever royal to visit the nation.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon is accompanying the Countess during her visit, as they address the horrific impact of gender based sexual violence.

Sophie met Dr Mukwege, at the Panzi Hospital in Bukavu, he has been working with survivors of sexual abuse at the hospital, which he founded.

It is recorded that around 3,500 children are born in the hospital as a result of conflict based sexual violence.

Prince Harry’s sadness shared with late family member

A royal biographer claimed that the Prince has the same “sad eyes” as this former King for very similar reasons.

The Prince’s exit had many parallels to King Edward VIII, who was Monarch for just under a year before abdicating in 1936 to marry an America socialite, Wallis Simpson.

Royal expert, Hugo Vickers, said: “Both men seemed to radiate sadness after cutting their links with the Royal Family.”

if you want to know what he really thought, look at his eyes”, Mr Vickers claimed, reported The Times.

Prince Harry’s blunt response to William’s meeting offer

He reportedly sent a very short message to his brother, turning down a meeting following one of Meghan Markle’s interviews.

William asked Harry to meet after becoming concerned for his brother and Meghan.

Fears raised after it was announced that Meghan was “struggling” to ITV’s Tom Bradby, and William reached out to help.

In a Whatsapp message, Harry bluntly told William “don’t come,” Valentine Low claims in his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

Royal family ‘cashing in’ on Queen’s death

People are being charged to visit the Queen’s resting place.

The 96-year-old monarch died on 8 September and her resting place was revealed at the end of the month.

Members have been able to visit the resting place for the price of £28.50 on Saturday and £26.50 for the rest of the week.

The royal family have been accused of cashing in on the Queen’s death for this reason.

One mourner said: “Apparently it will cost £26.50 to visit the Queen’s grave. Who on earth thought is was right to gouge the public in this way when they showed such grief at her death?

“Money grabbing for a very rich lot of people.”

King Charles pokes fun at his viral pen mishap

During the mourning period, King Charles was seen signing documents.

During one of the signings, the pen didn’t work and his reaction went viral.

On Monday, he and his wife, Camilla went to Scotland to mark Dunfermline’s city status.

During the visit, Charles signed a guest book and appeared to have trouble again, before saying: “These things are so temperamental.”

Sussex children's titles: 'It's been done before'

Technically, Archie and Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan's children, should have automatically became Prince and Princess when the Queen died.

However their titles haven't changed, and it was claimed Prince Harry would like to let the children decide when they are older.

Historian Marlene Koenig told Express.co.uk: “Technically, according to the 1917 Letters Patent — I use the word technically because there has never been a situation when you have great-grandchildren move up since 1917 — Harry’s children should be styled as Prince.

"But, so far, they’re not being styled as that. And there is another precedent.

“[Prince] Edward’s children were the same as Archie and Lili — Archie and Lili are now grandchildren of the Sovereign in the male line.

"Are Edward’s children styled as prince and princess? No, they are styled as children of an Earl.”

Prince William makes speech at London Science Museum

The Prince of Wales showed support for cracking down on the illegal wildlife trade.

This is his first public address since the Queen died on 8 September, as the mourning period ends for the Royal Family.

United For Wildlife Summit at the Science Museum invited Prince William to give his speech as chair of the charity alongside his wife, Kate, who did not attend today.

It is thought the illegal wildlife trade racks up $20 million a year and is closely linked to violent crimes.

Philip Schofield defends Meghan Markle as TV show guest starts 'slagging her off'

The This Morning host dredged up Matthew Wright's previous comments, where he had criticised Meghan in the past.

Matthew claimed the newspaper industry is "slagging her off" which Philip snapped back: "You used to do that."

"I did," he admitted. "That's why I know it to be the case, Phil."

Meghan Markle avoids mentioning Royal Family in new podcast episode

The Duchess of Sussexes podcast, Archetypes, focuses on the harmful stereotypes pinned upon women.

Lisa Ling, journalist, and comedian Margaret Cho, were invited to speak on Meghan's podcast as she unpacks the trope of the "Dragon Lady" that over sexualises Asian women.

This is the first episode of the podcast to be released in four weeks, after the roll out was paused in honour of the Queen's death.

Prince Harry and Meghan's new beagle settles in

The new member of the Sussex family seems to be settling well after being rescued from an animal testing facility in the US.

Beagle Freedom Project, shared a Tweet about the adoption of Mamma, their rescue beagle, and sent condolences for the Queen's passing.

The Tweet read: "Recently, we received a call from Meghan & Harry inquiring about adopting from us!

"Their adoption has brought such light to our mission and for that we are so grateful.

"Sending our deepest condolences to the family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth II."

Danish Queen 'sorry' for upset after stripping grandchildren of their titles

She claims the decision was made so that the Monarchy will be "in keeping with the times".

Queen Margrethe's grandson, Prince Nikolai, publicly spoke out about having his title taken away, revealing he was hurt by the news.

He son also spoke out, Prince Joachim, he said "it's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that," he told Ekstra Bladet. "They find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

In a new statement, Queen Margrethe said: "No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride.

"I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation," she said, reported the BBC.