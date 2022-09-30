ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

3 Life-Changing Habits Health Experts Say You Should Follow For A Longer Life

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yeQtb_0iGYSfz400
Shutterstock

Even with all the advancements of modern medicine and technology, the unfortunate truth is that none of us will live forever. We can, however, make healthy decisions that will allow us to lead the longest lives possible by decreasing our risk of chronic disease and improving our quality of life. In fact, there are several habits health experts swear by when it comes to increasing life longevity—and they may be simpler than you think.

To learn more about how to lead our healthiest, longest lives, we spoke to experts Dr. Ellen Albertson, PhD, RDN, NBC-HWC and Ashlee Welter, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. They told us that ample rest, exercise, and positive thinking are key. Read on for all of their insight!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhN5T_0iGYSfz400

1. Get 7-9 Hours Of Sleep Every Night

Sleep doesn't only impact your energy levels. As it turns out, getting enough rest is integral to practically every aspect of our health. As Albertson notes, "Sleep is essential and impacts us physically and mentally." She explains that ensuring you get 7-9 hours of sleep every night can help to boost your immune system and metabolism, lose or maintain weight, and even lower your risk of serious disease—which means that prioritizing a healthy sleep schedule is one of the best things you can do to make sure you live as long as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfPYH_0iGYSfz400

2. Exercise Daily

Getting enough exercise every day is important for so many reasons—it's not just for those of us who are trying to shed a few pounds! Finding a way to move around each day can do wonders for your wellbeing. Welter points out that "exercise can impact your brain health, help with weight loss, and strength your bones and muscles," allowing you to stay fit and healthy for years and years to come. If you think you don't have the time to exercise, she offers some advice. "Break it up into increments," she recommends. "For example, go for a 10 minute walk 3 times a day. Sneak in exercise other ways, such as taking a walk during your child's soccer practice, parking far away at the grocery store or by walking as you talk on the phone." Perfect!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQrOz_0iGYSfz400

2. Maintain A Positive Mindset—Especially Around Aging

It's time to let go of your anxieties about aging and embrace it with open arms! As it turns out, maintaining a positive mindset about the process can actually help you live longer. "Studies show that how you view aging and your overall life impacts longevity," Albertson tells us. "One study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) found that positive thinking can increase the chances of living to 85 plus and help you live 11-15% longer." Who knew?! This is all thanks to our powerful body-mind connection. Plus, when you're welcoming the future, you're better able to plan for it and make healthy choices for yourself. "Staying positive helps you make better life decisions and stay focused on long term goals," Albertson says. But it isn't just that; positivity can also impact your physical health. "While negativity can weaken the immune system, positivity can strengthen it and also help you fight stress which is at the root of inflammation and many diseases associated with aging," she concludes. 

Overall, the best way to live longer is to follow many of the healthy habits we already know to be worthwhile: prioritize a balanced diet, keep your fitness in check, make sure you get enough rest, and don't let your mental health fade into the background. As long as you're making healthy choices that help your body and brain function to the best of their abilities, you'll be on track for a long, fulfilling life.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
shefinds

2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Speed Up Aging

This post has been updated since its initial 05/15/22 publish date to include more expert insight. In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with experts to learn more about two specific drinks that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Type Of Bread Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, bread. Who could live without it? We make sandwiches on it, dip it in sauce, and spread it with toppings like butter and avocado. And despite what you may have been led to believe in the past, not all bread is terrible for you—in fact, in moderation, it can be a great part of your daily diet. However, there is one type of bread that health experts say you should definitely steer clear of if you care about your overall health, and especially if you’re trying to lose weight or avoid inflammation.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Inflammatory Foods Experts Say You Should Avoid If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating–They're So Bad For Your Gut!

Inflammation can lead to a range of health issues. On the short term side of things, it’s just plain painful, but when the problem becomes chronic, it may even result in serious disease. While inflammation can affect nearly every aspect of our health, one of the major factors it can play a role in is gut health. And oftentimes, it’s caused by the food you eat. That’s why if you struggle with digestive issues like chronic bloating, one of the first places you should look for the root of the problem is your diet.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Habits#Brain Health#Older Adults Lifestyle#Fitness#Senior Health#Nbc Hwc#Exercise Daily Getting#Findi
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
survivornet.com

Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Longevity
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Fat-Blasting Ingredient To Your Eggs Every Morning

When it comes to filling, metabolism-boosting breakfasts to promote weight loss, eggs are one of the best ingredients you can add to the mix. Whether you’re frying them, scrambling them, or whipping up an omelette, eggs can offer tons of nutrients and keep you full and energized throughout the day. Another great thing about this breakfast food is the fact that you can add just about any veggies your heart desires to the mix—and many of those options will help you reach your weight loss goals even faster, including one tasty green.
WEIGHT LOSS
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
shefinds

The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!

If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Foods Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Aging Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 02/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Premature (or accelerated) aging can be caused be a number of factors, including heavy smoking, drinking, not practicing a consistent skincare routine and of course, one’s diet and lack of essential nutrients. We spoke with skincare experts and dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, about foods that don’t benefit the skin at any age, and will have especially negative effects on aging skin over 40.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
189K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy