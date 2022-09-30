Read full article on original website
KXRO.com
APD officer suffers broken foot in South Aberdeen arrest
A 39 year-old Aberdeen man was taken into custody for multiple misdemeanor charges and a felony charge of Assault 3rd for assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer. Friday morning, an Aberdeen Officer and Sergeant were at a citizen assist call in South Aberdeen when they saw smoke coming from the area of the 800-block of W. Cushing Street.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Mason County (Mason County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday night in Mason County. The officials reported that the crash happened on the southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to Harborview Medical...
q13fox.com
Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's
KENT, Wash. - A rash of retail thefts has been sweeping western Washington and now, Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it, with officers working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders. Kent Police say they conducted an emphasis operation in which they put...
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
Campaign signs for West Thurston Fire levy repeatedly stolen, department says
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — West Thurston Fire Lt. Isaac Garza knows some property owners in his fire district don’t want to have their taxes raised, but he said at least one critic is going too far to show their opposition. Signs posted at 110th Avenue and Delphi Road...
Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
Same suspects believed to be responsible for string of burglaries in Tacoma Mall area
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are looking for suspects believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries at businesses in the Tacoma Mall area. On Sept. 19, the two suspects burglarized a beauty supply store between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tacoma police said the burglary appears to be...
Chronicle
Sirens: 'Walking Into Oncoming Traffic': Man 'Half-Pulls' a Knife; Beer, Clothing Stolen
• Clothing was reported stolen from an outlet story in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28. The suspect fled in a maroon/purple early 2000s model Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with no license plates. • A half case of beer was reported stolen from a...
1 airlifted to Harborview, boats ‘severely’ damaged after explosion at Olympia marina
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after an explosion at an Olympia marina sent one person to the hospital and damaged several boats on Sunday evening. Firefighters with the Olympia Fire Department tweeted at 7:48 p.m. that they were called to the West Bay Marina, located in the 2100 block of West Bay Drive Northwest.
Update | WA state trooper shot in the face is being released from hospital, says his dad
“He is on a mission and wants to be home.”
KOMO News
Aberdeen schools to resume Tues. following online threats, Grays Harbor juvenile arrested
ABERDEEN, Wash. —Classes will resume Tuesday for students and staff in the Aberdeen School District after they were canceled Monday while police investigated online threats. Superintendent Jeffrey Thake said the threatening messages were made to one of Aberdeen High School's social media accounts. A video posted on the school's TikTok account said "I'm bringing a gun to school on Monday," a second post read "Don't go to school on Monday," the school district said.
The Crime Blotter: Cops find big stash of stolen vehicles in Parkland
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10200 block of D. Street E. in Parkland because a GPS tracker indicated a stolen vehicle was there. A deputy found the vehicle and discovered several other stolen vehicles, which prompted further investigation, and...
Officers find cache of guns, drugs in Ballard man’s home
SEATTLE — A Ballard man is facing numerous charges after a cache of guns and drugs were found inside his home, charging documents say. Over three months, a Seattle police detective and Department of Homeland Security agents investigated 51-year-old Robert John Catone for possibly distributing drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, crack, and methamphetamine.
My Clallam County
State Patrol provides update on officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, WA – We received an update Friday on the officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County last week. It reads;. “On September 23, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center on Highway 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch notes and physical evidence at the scene.
ghscanner.com
Aberdeen Officer Assaulted While Taking Subject Into Custody Friday Morning.
We have an update on an incident first brought to you by the team at Grays Harbor Scanner this Friday morning, September 30th where an Aberdeen Police Officer sustained injuries while attempting to take a suspect into custody. The suspect continued after several officers arrived to assist resisting arrest. A...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Cop calmly takes out active shooter with 183-yard shot after rolling up in SUV
Newly released body camera footage showed a police officer in Tacoma, Washington calmly arriving at an active shootout and stepping out of his police SUV before taking a single 183-yard shot to stop the shooting suspect. The video showed the officer, identified by investigators as Tacoma Police Department Officer Christopher...
q13fox.com
Man with gun puts PLU campus into lockdown, deputies take more than an hour to respond
PARKLAND, WA - FOX 13 News is digging into why it took law enforcement more than an hour to respond to a 911 call for a report of a man with a gun, that put a local college on lockdown. The incident happened last Wednesday near Pacific Lutheran University’s campus....
Counterfeit cash, drugs, ghost gun seized from Redmond robbery suspects
REDMOND, Wash. — Two men were arrested in an armed robbery at an extended stay hotel in Redmond on Sunday. On Sept. 25, officers were called to a report of “unknown trouble” at WoodSpring Suites located at 7045 180th Ave NE. Officers arrived and discovered that a...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
State patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes near elementary school
SEATTLE — Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.
