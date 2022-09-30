ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelm, WA

KXRO.com

APD officer suffers broken foot in South Aberdeen arrest

A 39 year-old Aberdeen man was taken into custody for multiple misdemeanor charges and a felony charge of Assault 3rd for assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer. Friday morning, an Aberdeen Officer and Sergeant were at a citizen assist call in South Aberdeen when they saw smoke coming from the area of the 800-block of W. Cushing Street.
ABERDEEN, WA
q13fox.com

Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's

KENT, Wash. - A rash of retail thefts has been sweeping western Washington and now, Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it, with officers working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders. Kent Police say they conducted an emphasis operation in which they put...
KENT, WA
KING 5

Police investigating homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
Key News Network

Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian

Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Aberdeen schools to resume Tues. following online threats, Grays Harbor juvenile arrested

ABERDEEN, Wash. —Classes will resume Tuesday for students and staff in the Aberdeen School District after they were canceled Monday while police investigated online threats. Superintendent Jeffrey Thake said the threatening messages were made to one of Aberdeen High School's social media accounts. A video posted on the school's TikTok account said "I'm bringing a gun to school on Monday," a second post read "Don't go to school on Monday," the school district said.
ABERDEEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officers find cache of guns, drugs in Ballard man’s home

SEATTLE — A Ballard man is facing numerous charges after a cache of guns and drugs were found inside his home, charging documents say. Over three months, a Seattle police detective and Department of Homeland Security agents investigated 51-year-old Robert John Catone for possibly distributing drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, crack, and methamphetamine.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

State Patrol provides update on officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, WA – We received an update Friday on the officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County last week. It reads;. “On September 23, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center on Highway 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch notes and physical evidence at the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Cop calmly takes out active shooter with 183-yard shot after rolling up in SUV

Newly released body camera footage showed a police officer in Tacoma, Washington calmly arriving at an active shootout and stepping out of his police SUV before taking a single 183-yard shot to stop the shooting suspect. The video showed the officer, identified by investigators as Tacoma Police Department Officer Christopher...

