Local Sources- On this weeks Messmer Column, State Senator Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) discusses Indiana's fiscal discipline pays off for Hoosiers. In Indiana, we pride ourselves on being one of the most fiscally responsible states in the nation, which helps make our state one of the most affordable places to live in the country. This week, we continued that effort by paying down $2.5 billion dollars in unfunded pension liabilities.

