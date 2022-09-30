ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS11

Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced

CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
CINCINNATI, OH
WANE-TV

DNR offers tips leading up to deer season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) With Indiana’s archery deer hunting season getting underway Saturday, October 1, and firearm hunting season starting November 12, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued some tips for hunters. BUY YOUR DEER LICENSE NOW. For those who typically buy their licenses at a store,...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
22 WSBT

Neighbors react to shootout involving Indiana State Excise Officer

Witnesses describe what they heard and saw Thursday night on South Bend's east side. Indiana State Police tell us it was a shootout between a suspect and an Indiana State Excise Officer. Investigators say the officer was following the suspect when they stopped, got out of their car and began...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana

STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poaching#Wildlife Conservation#Dnr
city-countyobserver.com

Individual Income Tax Rates to Rise in Five Indiana Counties Effective Oct. 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

The best start to October weather for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
seniorresource.com

Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living

The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Feds allege Keystone RV discriminated against worker with disability

Federal officials filed suit Wednesday against major northern Indiana RV manufacturer Keystone for alleged disability discrimination against an employee. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit says an employee with a disability was fired for taking time off to attend his medical appointments and surgery. The company, a subsidiary of...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana Department of Health makes changes to COVID-19 dashboard

The Indiana Department of Health is removing certain data from its COVID-19 dashboard and changing the frequency in which it’s updated. The COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated once a week, a step down from its previous three-times-a-week. The dashboards will now be updated every Wednesday by 5 p.m....
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments already sent

The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments …. Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Absolute best nachos in Indiana. Colts fans should expect traffic changes downtown. Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery …. IPS educators...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy