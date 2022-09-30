Read full article on original website
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
WANE-TV
DNR offers tips leading up to deer season
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) With Indiana’s archery deer hunting season getting underway Saturday, October 1, and firearm hunting season starting November 12, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued some tips for hunters. BUY YOUR DEER LICENSE NOW. For those who typically buy their licenses at a store,...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
22 WSBT
Neighbors react to shootout involving Indiana State Excise Officer
Witnesses describe what they heard and saw Thursday night on South Bend's east side. Indiana State Police tell us it was a shootout between a suspect and an Indiana State Excise Officer. Investigators say the officer was following the suspect when they stopped, got out of their car and began...
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
Indiana says all refund checks printed and mailed, vast majority of direct deposits sent
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Auditor of State’s Office. DOR handled direct deposit payments while the Auditor of State handled the printing and mailing of checks. How much did people get? Because of the state’s […]
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
city-countyobserver.com
Individual Income Tax Rates to Rise in Five Indiana Counties Effective Oct. 1
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted...
cbs4indy.com
The best start to October weather for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
fox32chicago.com
What's your favorite Halloween decoration? Illinois loves skeletons, Indiana prefers witches
CHICAGO - What's your scary Halloween decoration of choice? An analysis of Google search terms finds that it depends on where you live. The most popular Halloween decoration search term in Illinois is skeletons, according to the study, which was published on LombardoHomes.com. In Indiana, people are searching for Halloween...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana secretary of state’s race; Biden’s backlash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the secretary of state’s race. Over the past few weeks, News 8 talked with Republican candidate Diego Morales and Democrat candidate Destiny Wells. There is a third name on the ballot: Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living
The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Feds allege Keystone RV discriminated against worker with disability
Federal officials filed suit Wednesday against major northern Indiana RV manufacturer Keystone for alleged disability discrimination against an employee. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit says an employee with a disability was fired for taking time off to attend his medical appointments and surgery. The company, a subsidiary of...
WISH-TV
Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Department of Health makes changes to COVID-19 dashboard
The Indiana Department of Health is removing certain data from its COVID-19 dashboard and changing the frequency in which it’s updated. The COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated once a week, a step down from its previous three-times-a-week. The dashboards will now be updated every Wednesday by 5 p.m....
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments already sent
The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments …. Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Absolute best nachos in Indiana. Colts fans should expect traffic changes downtown. Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery …. IPS educators...
WNDU
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
AG's office encouraging Hoosiers to assign a legacy contact for social media
Have you ever thought about what happens to your social media once you pass away? Well, the Indiana Attorney General’s office wants you to start thinking about it.
