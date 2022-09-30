ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

WTHI

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges in Martin County. Indiana State Police arrested Benton Price (30) of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Tyler Kenworthy (28) of Indianapolis Saturday morning. The arrests came after an ISP trooper stopped a speeding vehicle, driven by Price, on U.S. Highway...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man found dead in Park DuValle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the Park DuValle neighborhood. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley says officers found a man who had been shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Hazel Street. She says the man died at scene. LMPD has made no arrests....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville home incarceration officers find drugs, guns during home check

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guns, drugs and money were found by officers during a home check. When Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Home Incarceration officers got into a house, they say there was a thick cloud of smoke and a strong smell of marijuana in the living room. They also found an AK-47 and a handgun.
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Drug Bust

On Monday, 09-26-2022, at approximately 6:12 PM, officers with the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 300 block of Shelby in reference to a firearm possibly being discharged. At the conclusion of the investigation, Christopher C. Johnson was placed under arrest for Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
HENDERSON, KY
Lauren Jessop

Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Most of what we hear about lately when it comes to drugs being smuggled into the country comes to us from the southwest border, but seizures of illicit and deadly substances are being made all across the country. Nationwide, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized over 600,000 pounds of drugs in just under one year.
LOUISVILLE, KY

