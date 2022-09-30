ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Btc#Eth#Demand Pull Inflation#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Steady Ahead#The Federal Reserve#Xrp#Ripple Labs#District Court#Sec
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has seen $36 billion wiped off its Apple stake this year - $5 billion more than it spent on the iPhone maker's shares

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has seen its Apple stake drop in value by $36 billion this year. The decline in worth exceeds Berkshire's $31 billion cost base for the position. Apple stock has tumbled 24% this year on fears of an economic downturn and flagging iPhone demand. Warren Buffett's Berkshire...
BUSINESS
u.today

Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
Money

Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed

As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy