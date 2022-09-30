Read full article on original website
Mitchell Griffin
3d ago
Random and Senseless because they refuse to get a Job. I'm talking about the ones who can & are able to work but refuse to do anything. they leech off our tax dollars everyday with all the garbage that we have to clean up, along with all the drugs & needles they leave behind... I bet you if we gave every homeless person $200,000 they would blow it all in one go.
Reply(2)
6
Guest
3d ago
85% of the homeless are drug addicts that continue to REFUSE assistance!
Reply(4)
10
crimevoice.com
Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect in Alleged Homicide at 28th & J
Sacramento police have announced an arrest in connection to the recent homicide at 28th and J Streets. Around 1 AM on Sunday, September 25, police had responded to the area to investigate multiple reports of gunfire. Officers found an adult male near the intersection having suffered at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police arrest 6 people in 24 hours, including 2 teenagers, for firearm possession
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the last 24 hours, Sacramento Police officers made six arrests during five different incidents regarding illegal firearm possession. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, one of the people arrested was a 16-year-old and one was a 17-year-old. Officers made these arrests during proactive enforcement stops and one […]
KCRA.com
2 more victims in Stockton serial killings identified by medical examiner’s office
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two more people were identified as victims in thestring of recent serial killings in Stockton on Monday morning by the San Joaquin County medical examiner’s office. Families had previously identified the other three victims to KCRA 3. The man who was killed Aug. 30 was...
Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400.
Alleged "coyote" caught in Yolo County with several smuggled people in vehicle
DUNNIGAN – Federal authorities arrested a suspected "coyote" in Yolo County last week. The US Department of Justice said, back on Sept. 28, authorities were contacted by a Sacramento resident about how a relative of his and a friend were allegedly being held over a dispute over payment. Authorities said the operation in question involved human smuggling. As investigators soon learned, the alleged driver was threatening to drop off the person's relative at a stash house instead of with family unless they paid him twice the amount he asked for originally.Instead of the family meeting the suspect, law enforcement agents showed up at the gas station near Dunnigan. The suspected smuggler, identified as 29-year-old Mexican national Mateo Gomez Gonzalez, was arrested and four other passengers were discovered in the vehicle. All the passengers didn't have lawful status in the US, authorities said. Gomez, the alleged "coyote," is now facing a maximum of five years in prison for each person smuggled if he is convicted.
Fox40
It has been six months since the K Street shooting. This is where the cases against the suspects stand
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday marks exactly six months since the early-morning shooting that killed 6 people and injured 12 others in downtown Sacramento on April 3. Court documents filed by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said that the incident was part of a gang dispute. “This...
crimevoice.com
Attempted Murder Investigation on Wendy Hope Drive
Originally Published By: Galt Police Department Facebook Page. “GPD Officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Lincoln Way/Wendy Hope Dr. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds. During the investigation, it was determined the male suspect was still inside of the residence. Officers...
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Alleged Identity Theft
Originally Published By: Roseville Police Department Facebook Page. “At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 19, Roseville Police officers stopped a car on southbound Highway 65 near Pleasant Grove Boulevard. They knew the registered owner was on probation for fraud/identity theft and had an outstanding Placer County felony warrant for probation violation.
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say one victim - an unidentified man - was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene.
Man arrested after shooting at patrol car
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue […]
KCRA.com
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
Vallejo police officer terminated for ‘use of deadly force’
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer has been fired for multiple policy violations including unreasonable use of deadly force , according to VPD. On Monday, Police Chief Shawny Williams issued a Notice of Discipline for termination on one of VPD’s officers. The name of the officer is being withheld from the public […]
Stockton Serial Killer Victims Had Four Things In Common
The Stockton Police Department confirmed to Newsweek that an investigation showed that each of the five victims was "ambushed."
KCRA.com
Man killed in early morning Sacramento shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning in Sacramento, according to police. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Elder Creek Road and Stockton Boulevard, police said. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene by fire...
Brother of one of the men killed in Stockton speaks out
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Larry Lopez says you could learn a lot about his brother Laurence Lorenzo Lopez through his music. “His lyrics, they’re talking about the streets and how dangerous it is to live here in Stockton,” Larry Lopez said. “He was a person who was against guns, so it was really weird that […]
crimevoice.com
Lodi PD Arrests Suspect for Alleged Possession of Illegal Firearm
Originally Published By: Lodi Police Department Facebook Page. “Last night at around 11:02 PM officers responded to the 00 block of S. Garfield Street for a report of a group of subjects who were believed to be involved in a disturbance. As officers arrived on scene, multiple subjects fled the area. One of the subjects was seen discarding a firearm as he fled. The subject was detained and the firearm (an unserialized polymer 80 handgun) was recovered.
Fox40
One dead in South Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in South Sacramento early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said shots were fired around 3 a.m. near Elder Creek Road at Stockton Boulevard. According to police, responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound...
San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle shot with pellet rifle in Stockton
STOCKTON — A San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was shot with a pellet rifle. According to the Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 1, around 7 p.m., a Patrol Sergeant reported over the radio that the windshield of her "fully marked" patrol car was shot by gunfire on the 400 block of South Oro Avenue in East Stockton. After securing the area, deputies identified the residence of a suspect. 60-year-old Charles Pinkston surrendered peacefully to the S.W.A.T. team at roughly 9:30 p.m. Deputies later discovered that the weapon used was a high-powered pellet rifle. The Sheriff's Office believes that Pinkston possibly shot at other vehicles in the past. He was booked on multiple felony charges and is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail on a bond of $500,000. They ask that anyone whose property was damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington and Horner call the office at 209-468-4400.
eastcountytoday.net
Sept. 18-24: Antioch Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between September 18-24 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. Antioch Police Investigating Overnight Shooting on Hayes Way. The Antioch police responded to a residents in the 2800 block of Hayes Way near...
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
