The second phase of a downtown Hyatt Place hotel is nearly ready for construction. The Hyatt Place West, with a planned total 63 rooms, is slated for lots along 16th Street and Baltimore Avenue. It is set for construction across the street from the existing oceanfront, 105-room Hyatt Place East built in 2018. Both projects were approved together several years ago, with the east side designated the first phase and the west the second.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO