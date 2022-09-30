ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Teresa Shank
2d ago

Why do we have to build build build in an area that is home to many water fowl and migratory birds, along with deer and other wildlife???? Why can’t we just enjoy nature in its natural setting??? Stop the insanity!!!!!If you want to build a restaurant, build it by the fishing pier!!!! Upgrades are needed there!

2
WMDT.com

City of Milford greenlights project for upgrades to downtown park

MILFORD, Del. – Memorial Park in downtown Milford will soon get a big makeover as the city has green lit a project for upgrades. The moves comes after the city council’s approval and public input. Upgrades will include a new children’s playground and the addition of 6 pickle...
MILFORD, DE
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Wildwood By the Sea's post

TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape May Vibe is run by The Cape Collection. Visit our...
CAPE MAY, NJ
13newsnow.com

Chincoteague declares state of emergency

NORFOLK, Va. — Chincoteague Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency for the town in preparation for the impending nor'easter, the town said. The town is issuing a voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague and strongly recommending that those in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community evacuate.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash on North Dupont Boulevard, near the Smyrna Rest Area. Police say North Dupont Boulevard will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The crash investigation is in its early stages, according to police.
SMYRNA, DE
Cape Gazette

Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church

The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
LEWES, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware this weekend

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Sussex County as Hurricane Ian starts to make its slow approach towards Delaware. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Ian was a category 1 hurricane approaching the South Carolina coast between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, with the core expecting to weaken as it crosses eventually into Southeast Virginia.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Hyatt Place West in downtown Ocean City approved

The second phase of a downtown Hyatt Place hotel is nearly ready for construction. The Hyatt Place West, with a planned total 63 rooms, is slated for lots along 16th Street and Baltimore Avenue. It is set for construction across the street from the existing oceanfront, 105-room Hyatt Place East built in 2018. Both projects were approved together several years ago, with the east side designated the first phase and the west the second.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour set Dec. 10

The Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, rain, snow or shine. The popular event presents a festive holiday house tour of some of Milton's most charming homes, both historic and new, as well as three historic public buildings: Milton Historical Society and Museum, Milton Town Hall and Milton Arts Guild. All will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5

The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sports foundation asks county for $1.5 million loan

Joe Schell, president of the Sussex Sports Center Foundation, asked Sussex County Council for a $1.5 million loan to support the capital campaign for the new Sandhill Fieldhouse during its Sept. 27 meeting. Plans are moving forward for the $7.5 million project, which includes a 42,000-square-foot indoor sports facility with...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Federal Bistro & Fritter

REHOBOTH BEACH, De.- Menus change on Delmarva as often as seasons do that’s why the Foodie Team had to re-visit their friends at the Federal Fritter & Bistro to see what new treats and specials they’re offering. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. Federal Fritter and Bistro...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
capemayvibe.com

Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station's HOT CHICK is…

Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station’s HOT CHICK is a phenomenon in a bun. The dish comprises panko-crusted, buttermilk-sriracha marinated fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, Cajun slaw, sweet pickles and sriracha aioli. It comes with a side of our crispy waffle fries or tater tots – we recommend you wash it down with an ice-cold Cape May IPA.
CAPE MAY, NJ
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Is filming at Cape park a sign of things to come?

Delaware's film commissioner says the recent filming of a segment of the TV series “Lioness” at Cape Henlopen State Park could be the tip of the iceberg for more productions in the state. TJ Healy, who has his office in Lewes, said there hasn't been such a large...
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Just In: Pedestrian Reportedly Struck In Northern Delaware

Just after 12:00, Saturday afternoon rescue crews from the Claymont and Townsend Fire Companies, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police were dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident. As crews responded to the Intersection of Naamans Road and Foulk Road they learned that a pedestrian had...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

