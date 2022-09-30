Read full article on original website
‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom.
Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data
Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
Tesla Stock: Why the Gap Between Q3 Production and Delivery Numbers? Analyst Weighs In
Despite Tesla (TSLA) announcing record delivery numbers for Q3, investors were not impressed with the update, and sent shares down at Monday’s open. The EV maker delivered 343,830 units, a 35% uptick vs. the 254,695 units delivered in the second quarter, and 42% higher than 3Q21’s showing of 241,300 units.
Looking for Beaten-Down Tech Stocks? Here Are 2 J.P. Morgan Likes
Stocks came storming out the gates in October’s first session as if in a hurry to leave a brutal September well behind. Investors will be hoping the rally is more than a one-off after the storm of headwinds – a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic activity – have hit the markets hard this year. The tech sector has been especially vulnerable. The NASDAQ closed out the third quarter with three consecutive weeks of losses and is still down 31% for the year.
Interest rate sensitive sectors: How analysts rate the stocks that lie within
Today’s RBA interest rates rise will have a broad array of impacts across the ASX. Here’s a breakdown of the most impacted sectors, and how analysts view some of the stocks that lie within. Analysts remain bullish on a number of ASX shares within interest rate sensitive sectors...
Is Now the Time for Gold Stocks? 3 Names to Consider
The price of gold peaked this year in March, when it surged to $2,052 in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion. That marked the first time since August of 2020 that gold traded at that level; since then, however, gold has fallen and is now trading at $1,662. At the same time, gold miners and commodity traders are optimistic about the precious metal, seeing it as a sound investment despite the fall-off in price over the past 6 months.
Wall Street Cautiously Optimistic on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock; Here’s Why
Shopify’s shares have seen huge erosion of their market capitalization over the past year. Hereon, we will look at what the top analysts think about the long-term story of Shopify. The downward dive of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock from its pandemic highs raises concerns. The massive decline in shares of...
LLY, ISRG, or BMY: Which Healthcare Stock Could Yield Better Returns?
Healthcare companies are expected to be more resilient to an economic downturn even though they are not completely immune to macro challenges, like inflation. We will discuss Wall Street’s opinions about three prominent healthcare names and choose the stock with the most attractive upside. Major U.S. indexes have declined...
BLK vs. BX: Here’s the Better Asset-Management Stock, According to Analysts
Blackstone and BlackRock have been falling like stones year-to-date. Despite the darker outlook for stocks, the swollen dividend yields of both asset managers may be worth considering amid the rush to risk-free securities. The big asset-management stocks have been feeling considerable pressure on their share prices amid the brutal bear...
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Craters; Here’s Why
Shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) fell more than 20% during Monday’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of the company’s trial results for belzupacap sarotalocan, its eye cancer candidate. The patients in the study saw an almost 89% tumor control rate. Indeed, the slowdown in tumor...
Is Now the time to Pull the Buy Trigger on Nine Energy (NYSE:NINE) Stock?
Higher activity and pricing will likely boost NINE’s revenue and margins. Nine Energy Services stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Investors planning to allocate some of their savings into penny stocks could leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener. The tool comes in handy to find future winners. Using the screener, we have zeroed in on Nine Energy Services (NYSE:NINE) stock, which investors are starting to buy. This penny stock could benefit from increased E&P (exploration and production) activities and an improved pricing environment. Meanwhile, NINE stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
2 Healthcare REITs with 5%+ Dividend Yields; Should You Buy?
DOC and PEAK’s cash flows should remain relatively resilient during the current market environment, while their yields appear hefty. However, the companies lack any meaningful growth prospects, and their dividends should not be blindly trusted. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) offer some of the...
Investors are Buying Up Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Stock; Here’s Why
Devon Energy Corporation shares have risen 65% in the past year and continues to grow from strength to strength based on solid fundamentals and superior dividends and free cash flow yields. Oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) stock has achieved stupendous outperformance in the last 12 months....
Here Are Last Week’s Most Prominent Insider Trades
Bear market or bull market, insider trading continues its steady march. In the past week, several significant insider trades piqued investors’ interest. While nothing in the stock market is certain, corporate insiders’ multi-million-dollar buys could signal strong growth ahead for these stocks.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE): Here’s What to Expect from Q2 Results
Helen of Troy is set to release its second-quarter results tomorrow. Wall Street expects the company’s earnings to decline year-over-year amid challenging business conditions. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to report its second quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 5, before the market opens. Helen of Troy...
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q3 Deliveries Fell Short, Now What?
Tesla’s Q3 vehicle deliveries came below Street’s estimates. TSLA stock could remain under pressure as Q3 deliveries disappoint. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), as expected, announced record deliveries of 343,830 vehicles in Q3. However, this fell short of Street’s estimates of about 364,000. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives believes this shortfall will not sit well with Street. This may hurt TSLA stock, which is down about 25% year-to-date.
Fly Intel: Top five weekend stock stories
Catch up on the weekend’s top five stories with this list compiled by The Fly: 1. Tesla (TSLA) reported Q3 deliveries of 343,830, with 3% subject to operating lease accounting, and production of 365,923 vehicles. Tesla delivered 18,672 Model S/X and 325,158 Model 3/Y. The company said that, "Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars. As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks. In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination." 2. Moderna (MRNA) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, Financial Times; Sun Yu, Eleanor Olcott and Donato Paolo Mancini report, citing people familiar with the matter. The company turned down Beijing’s request to hand over the recipe for its messenger RNA vaccine because of commercial and safety concerns, said two people involved in negotiations that took place between 2020 and 2021. The vaccine maker says it is still "eager" to sell the product to China, the authors wrote. The mRNA vaccine technology used by Moderna and BioNTech (BTNX)/Pfizer (PFE) provides longer-lasting and higher levels of protection than the inactivated vaccine technology used by Chinese makers. Several Chinese pharma companies are racing to develop a homemade mRNA alternative but have struggled with the emergence of more infectious variants, the publication adds. 3. One year ago, investors couldn’t get enough of special-purpose acquisition companies. Now, they can’t dump SPACs fast enough, Al Root writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. New technologies, new capital, and optimistic business projections had investors dreaming of big gains from these blank-check companies, like the 250% pop in 2020. Now that bubble has popped, the author notes. Many of the stocks got what they deserved after offering financial guidance that has proven wildly off the mark, but not every company has failed so spectacularly, the publication adds. Many look like solid companies that made the bad choice of coming to market via a SPAC, the author writes, such as Blue Owl Capital (OWL), ChargePoint (CHPT), Luminar (LAZR), Rocket Lab (RKLB), Vacasa (VCSA), and Vivid Seats (SEAT). 4. Paramount’s (PARA) horror movie "Smile" on the weekend at the North America box office with a $22M debut from 3,645 locations. The film tells the story of a therapist who meets a graduate student who recently witnesses a gruesome suicide. Jessie T. Usher Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert and Kal Penn co-star. 5. Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) and Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY) saw positive mentions in this week’s edition of Barron’s.
Top Analyst Dan Payne Gave 12 Buy Ratings on Friday; Optimistic on Energy Stocks
Top analyst Dan Payne gave 12 Buy ratings to various stocks on Friday, September 30th. Payne, who works for National Bank, is the #2 rated analyst of the 7,968 analysts rated by TipRanks. Payne specializes in the energy sector. While he is optimistic about many energy stocks, he also gave...
St Barbara’s (ASX:SBM) shares jump, as gold prices surge, and economic outlook sours
St Barbara shares surged as gold prices jumped amid ongoing economic uncertainty. TipRanks insights show analysts remain bullish on the Australian gold miner. Shares of Australian gold miner St Barbara Ltd. (ASX:SBM) jumped today, rising more than 9%. The stock’s surge can be linked to the continued rally in gold prices, which overnight soared the most since March.
A look at ASX real estate shares amid rising interest rates
Rising interest rates can pose challenges to property businesses and go on to impact real estate shares. However, analysts believe these three ASX REIT shares remain good options for investors. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to raise its benchmark interest rate by as much as 0.50% when...
