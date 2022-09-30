ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Brutal cold take goes viral after Braves sweep Mets

The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets on Sunday and while it didn’t clinch the division, it did everything but. Atlanta is on the doorstep of its fifth straight National League East title. And in the aftermath of that sweep, some receipts are being cashed in.
QUEENS, NY
thecomeback.com

San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game

The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice

The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Uncertainty looms with Astros' leadership despite success

The Astros wrapped up the top seed in the American League Friday night, having already secured 102 wins. It’s Houston’s second straight AL West title and third playoff appearance in as many years under general manager James Click and skipper Dusty Baker. The Astros have advanced at least as far as the AL Championship Series in each of the past two seasons, and the AL road to the World Series will again run through Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving

Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 1, Orioles 3: The Aroldis Chapman Experience

It was a wet, windy, and generally miserable day at the Stadium, and the Yankees’ play reflected the elements they were forced to endure. Aaron Judge struck out three times despite getting a handful of mistake pitches to hit, Aroldis Chapman again forgot how to throw strikes, and Ron Marinaccio was forced to exit the seventh with a shin injury. It was all part of a dreary 3-1 loss to drop the final home series of the regular season.
BRONX, NY

