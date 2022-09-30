Read full article on original website
WJCL
From rising water to rainbows, photos capture the day Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina
Hurricane Ian slammed the South Carolina shore Friday, a much weaker storm than when it hit Florida, still bringing storm surge, flooding and downed trees from the coast to the Upstate. Here are some of the photos from the day.
WJCL
Evidence leads to capture of South Carolina man for stealing motorcycle, driving it into lake
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A man is facing charges after authorities say he drove a stolen motorcycle into Lake Hartwell. On August 17, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public's help identifying a person who led deputies on a pursuit in the Timberlake One area near Townville.
WJCL
League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, WJCL partner for candidate forum in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — On Monday night, the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia, in partnership with WJCL, held a forum for candidates running for Georgia Senate District 1 and House District 164 seats. The event took place at Richmond Hill City Center. The forum featured Senate District...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished Friday
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing teenage girl. Zaniyak Brathwaite, 15, was last seen Friday, September 30 in the Northside Drive area of Spalding County. Zaniyak is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 120 pounds...
WJCL
Firefighters help save ducklings from drain in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Members of the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department helped rescue five ducklings from a storm drain Saturday. Firefighters were called to the area of Whitewater Way in Shadow Moss. Once on scene, crews found five baby ducks that had fallen down a drain. Crews were able to...
WJCL
Trailer for 'Wakanda Forever,' filmed in Coastal Georgia, reveals new Black Panther
SAVANNAH, Ga. — On Monday, Marvel Studios released its latest trailer for 'Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever,' which will hit theaters in November. The film shot scenes in Glynn County in late 2021. In the above trailer, Wakanda is shown grieving the loss of T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman)...
WJCL
Serial killers are 'very complicated psychologically, to investigate,' experts say
As the search continues for a person of interest in a string of homicides in California that police believe are connected, criminal justice experts are giving insight into how law enforcement agencies investigate these sorts of crimes. "By definition, you could probably very well call this serial killing," Stockton police...
