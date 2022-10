SUZUKA, Japan -- There's no place like home for Yuki Tsunoda, Japan's only Formula One driver who will be an overwhelming fan favorite in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix. Tsunoda will be wearing a special helmet designed by a fan, he's all over social media because of a karaoke session in Japan with AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly, and he has even taught defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen a few words of Japanese.

