PSP RELEASES HOMECOMING WEEKEND ENFORCEMENT DATA
State police have released their report of their Homecoming Weekend detail. Troopers from across Troop A were called in to assist IUP and Indiana Borough Police over Homecoming weekend, which started last Thursday night and went through yesterday. During that time, Troopers made 30 arrests, with most of the arrests related to underage drinking, with 9 arrests made. That was followed by four arrests each for drug possession, firearms violations and possession with intent to deliver. As far as traffic incidents went, Police made 78 traffic stops, issued 48 traffic citations and 18 written warnings. State police also investigated one crash in White Township.
SATURDAY’S FIRE CALLS INCLUDE THREE ACCIDENTS
It was a rather busy Saturday for first responders and Sunday started with a couple of calls for firefighters as well. Indiana County 911 lists dispatches Saturday for the Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company very early in the morning for an accident on Plant Road in East Wheatfield Township; a call at 3:44 PM for Indiana firefighters along with Citizens Ambulance for a crash on Lenz Road in White Township; for Clymer firefighters for utility lines down on Allen Bridge Road in Rayne Township at 6:35 PM; an automatic fire alarm answered by Indiana firefighters on Anthony Run Road in Armstrong Township; then two calls for vehicle accidents for Rossiter’s firefighters: On Dug Hill Road in Canoe Township at 7:35 PM and on Smyerstown Road in Jefferson County at 2:19 this morning.
HOMECOMING ARRESTS INCLUDE TEEN FROM GLASSPORT, DRUGS, STOLEN AR-15
Law enforcement officials had more activity than normal on Saturday night of Homecoming Weekend. IUP police reported 12 calls for routine service, along with three arrests. Two of the students were arrested for underage drinking. Indiana Borough Police had 43 calls for service, and made four arrests. Two of the arrests were of IUP students. One of the students, a man, was arrested for simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other student, a female, was charged with underage drinking, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other two arrests, for non-IUP students, included an arrest on charges of Simple Assault hand harassment, while the other non-IUP student was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
IUP ISSUES UPDATE, APOLOGY CONCERNING SOCIAL MEDIA THREATS REPORTED LAST WEEK
IUP has released more information concerning a threat that was investigated early last week into a social media threat. In a letter sent to the university community, officials say that news of the threat first arrived on a social media platform late on Monday, September 26th that warned of violence. The initial post did not include a location, but a follow up post had just the words “Jane Leonard Hall” in it. Students who saw the threat went to the University Police department with concerns that the two posts were related. IUP Police then consulted with other law enforcement agencies and created and launched a response plan that included increased patrols through Jane Leonard Hall and a thorough search before classes started, along with searches of Leonard Hall and other buildings throughout the day. Also, a notification went out to the social media company about the need to identify the people posting the initial and follow up messages. IUP will also pursue all legal avenues concerning the people who made the post.
SHETLER ASKS FOR BOND AS TRIAL NEARS
The attorney for Ray Shetler Jr. has filed a petition for nominal bond for his client, based on Rule 600 of the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure. Rule 600 demands that a trial for any criminal defendant must be held within 365 days of incarceration, except for delays caused by the defendant. It also stipulates that a defendant is eligible for nominal bond if incarcerated for more than 180 days before trial.
