IUP has released more information concerning a threat that was investigated early last week into a social media threat. In a letter sent to the university community, officials say that news of the threat first arrived on a social media platform late on Monday, September 26th that warned of violence. The initial post did not include a location, but a follow up post had just the words “Jane Leonard Hall” in it. Students who saw the threat went to the University Police department with concerns that the two posts were related. IUP Police then consulted with other law enforcement agencies and created and launched a response plan that included increased patrols through Jane Leonard Hall and a thorough search before classes started, along with searches of Leonard Hall and other buildings throughout the day. Also, a notification went out to the social media company about the need to identify the people posting the initial and follow up messages. IUP will also pursue all legal avenues concerning the people who made the post.

INDIANA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO