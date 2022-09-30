Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rewind1077.com
Suspect caught, arrested in early morning Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary in Ithaca ended with a confrontation and injury. Police say the suspect fled from the 200 block of North Plain Street around 1:45 this morning, and the homeowner was able to provide 911 operators a physical description and the direction in which the suspect was headed.
rewind1077.com
Klepack: Booster shots still vital
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County’s medical director believes boosters remain important in the fight against COVID-19. Doctor William Klepack says we are still in a pandemic. Klepack also says some people remain vulnerable to the virus. Earlier this month the mask mandate for public transportation was lifted,...
rewind1077.com
Help needed with snow removal for older adults in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Help needed before the snow falls. The Tompkins County Office for the Aging is asking for assistance amid a shortage of workers. It needs people willing to shovel or plow for older adults this winter. They’re especially looking for those willing to work outside the City of Ithaca and in rural areas on either a paid or volunteer basis. Snow and icy sidewalks are dangerous for everyone but particularly for those who have issues with mobility. It can make removal and maintenance difficult, and in some cases, impossible.
rewind1077.com
‘Reimagining’ committee taps Community Police Board for help
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee aims to expand its collaborations. Officials are asking the city’s Community Police Board for help in drafting policies. Acting Police Chief John Joly says it’s important the board has a voice in discussions. The committee aims...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rewind1077.com
Cause of explosion at Cortland’s Pumpkinfest still unknown
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s still no word on what caused an explosion this weekend at Cortland’s Pumpkinfest. Officials say the Deli Brothers food truck exploded Sunday morning. It caused a temporary closure of Greenbush Street between Port Watson Street and Central Avenue. There were no injuries,...
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County Health Department seeks info about dog to rule out rabies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department seeking information about a dog. A medium size black and white dog, possibly a type of spaniel, bit someone Thursday afternoon in Ithaca. It happened along a trail leading from Upper Buttermilk Falls to La Tourelle Hotel and Spa. The dog was leashed and being walked by a woman, possibly in her 60s or 70s. She was with another woman and a small brown dog. The Health Department is trying to rule out rabies to inform medical care for the person who was bit. Anyone with info is asked to contact the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688. Staff is on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
rewind1077.com
Despite uptick in oil, gas prices continue falling
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A slight increase in oil prices is not being felt in fuel prices. Triple A shows Ithaca’s average gas price is down two cents from yesterday to $3.74. Cortland no longer has the lowest price statewide — that nod now goes to Suffolk and Nassau counties on Long Islands — but remains the lowest in the Southern Tier at $3.34.
rewind1077.com
Tioga County seeks feedback on bridge replacement
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a chance to give feedback on a bridge in Tioga County. Officials in Owego are designing the Harnick Road Bridge replacement. They hope it’ll reduce flooding around the Apalachin Creek. The public can share ideas at an upcoming informational meeting. It happens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rewind1077.com
Traffic delays expected for Homer paving project
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Paving projects kicking off in Homer. Crews started milling on Clinton Street between Route 281 and Route 11 today. Tomorrow, they’ll get started on Main Street from Clinton Street to the city line. The milling is expected to wrap up in 5 to 6 days. Paving on these streets will start in the middle of next week. There will be flaggers and delays. Officials recommend alternate routes.
rewind1077.com
RaNic Golf Club hopes to build hotel, townhomes in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cayuga Heights are reviewing plans to redevelop RaNic Golf Club. The project involves building townhomes and a 56-room hotel. The village’s Planning Board has concerns about overflow parking – officials suggest reducing the number of hotel rooms to 30. An...
Comments / 0