The Guardian

Scottish Dance Theatre: Ray review – joyful post-Covid communion

I’m welcomed in with a warm hello and the offer of a cushion, for sitting on the floor around the edges of the stage. There’s no hiding at the back of the auditorium here, it’s a congregation of performers and audience, the latter gathered in the round (chairs are also available), lights on so everyone can see each other. Ray feels very much like a post-Covid piece. A placard is held up that says: “It’s so good to see you.” The members of Scottish Dance Theatre come dressed in warm colours and bright faces, catching the audience’s eyes, marvelling at the opportunity for human connection.
THEATER & DANCE
The State News, Michigan State University

"Bros" review: Students share their opinions following special premiere at Wells Hall

At Wells Hall, Universal Studios is a frequent visitor, supplying exclusive movie premiere screeners to the Residence Hall Association and college movie goers. The most recent premiere on Sept. 29 was Billy Eichner and Judd Apatow's new rom com: "Bros." In the past, students gathered to watch "Dear Evan Hansen." Campus cinema volunteer and psychology senior Arsh Rathod said they want to share advanced screenings that mean the most to college students. "It's mostly the bigger movies that they want to get more hype out of, so they're right now trying to inspire other people to come out and see...
VISUAL ART
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30

It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Turns Out Condoms Played a Significant Role in Concert Visual History

When it comes to the aesthetics of rock (and rock-adjacent) concerts, I find that I prefer one of two very different options. If it’s just the band on stage, that’s usually fine by me; if there’s going to be lighting, I’d much rather see something all-encompassing than something that feels entirely generic. The work of the Joshua Light Show comes to mind here; the same could be said of the monumental visuals that accompanied Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner and Nico Muhly’s Planetarium when it was performed live.
MUSIC
NME

Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51

Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
CELEBRITIES
NME

While She Sleeps to play headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace

While She Sleeps have announced a headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace next year. The Sheffield band revealed the news to fans at the same venue on Friday (September 30) where they were supporting Parkway Drive. During their set, they unfurled a homemade banner at the end of their...
MUSIC
CBS News

Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years

Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the "re." "We're reinventing, we're refreshed, we're renewed, we're revamped," member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. "Now don't get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel."
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Evergreen

Caroline Shaw has demonstrated time and again that her Pulitzer Prize-winning Partita for 8 Voices was no fluke. In the nine years since the achievement, Shaw has continued to prove her compositional prowess, creating imaginative works for solo instruments, orchestra, percussion, and various chamber arrangements. In 2019, the New York-based composer teamed up with the Attacca Quartet for their first collaborative record, the wild and wide-reaching Orange. Their second project together, Evergreen, expands this partnership by exploring the relationship that contemporary classical music has with language, narrative, and nature.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Q & A: Composer Lembit Beecher Talks About His New Song Cycle ‘A Year to the Day’

American composer Lembit Beecher has collaborated with librettist/lyricist Mark Campbell to write “A Year to the Day,” a new song cycle rooted in, but not about, the pandemic. The concept was Campbell’s, and it was he who approached the composer. Together, they wrote six songs, along with five instrumental interludes for tenor Nicholas Phan, violinist Augustin Hadelich, cellist Karen Ouzounian, and pianist Orion Weiss.
MUSIC
Complex

jaboukie Young-White Releases New Song and Video “BBC”

Jaboukie Young-White make his first major foray into music. At midnight Friday, the comedian/actor delivered “BBC” (Bad Bitch Coochie), a raunchy dance track released via Interscope Records. jaboukie began teasing the cut on social media this week, sharing a sneak peek at the head-turning outfit he rocks in the music video.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Eugene Levy, Darren Star, Billie Eilish Managers Among Honorees at Creative Community for Peace Gala

Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and producer Eugene Levy and “Sex In the City” creator Darren Star are among those who will be honored at the Creative Community for Peace Gala next month. The Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), an apolitical organization made up of prominent members of the entertainment industry dedicated to promoting the arts as a means to peace in the Middle East, will hold its fourth annual “Ambassadors Of Peace” (AOP) event on Oct. 26 in Beverly Hills. (Variety is a media sponsor of the event.) Songwriter Autumn Rowe, David Zedeck, global co-head of music at UTA, and Brandon Goodman...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
operawire.com

New Zealand Opera to Present ‘The Unruly Tourists’ at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival

New Zealand Opera will premiere its original comic opera, “The Unruly Tourists,” at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival. Performances will run from March 22-26, 2022. The opera revisits a 2019 incident involving tourists from the UK who misbehave, leaving garbage and ill will. The episode sparked outrage and a national obsession with the tourists, keeping them on the front page for weeks.
PERFORMING ARTS
thehypemagazine.com

Mushvenom Releases Futuristic Music Video for Single ‘Space Muship’

Today, talented South Korean rapper and lyricist, Mushvenom, dropped the highly anticipated music video for his title track “SPACE MUSHIP”, which is also the album’s title, is now available on all digital streaming platforms. The full-length project is full of high-energy anthems and showcases a unique futuristic style unlike any other, that exudes energy and passion with high-octane drops and verses for a never ending party.
WORLD
IndieWire

LCD Soundsystem Releases Original Song ‘New Body Rhumba’ from ‘White Noise’

While a new Noah Baumbach movie (especially one that stars Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver) is always going to be a big event for the indie film community, the release of “White Noise” is an equally monumental moment for music fans. Indie rockers LCD Soundsystem, who haven’t released new music since the 2018 album “American Dream” hit shelves, have contributed a new original song for the film. Titled “New Body Rhumba,” the track serves as the backdrop for a massive dance number during the film’s closing credits. And if you can’t wait for “White Noise” to premiere in theaters November 25...
MUSIC
msn.com

The most lucrative music tours of all time

Slide 1 of 21: The world of music has changed significantly since the dawn of the Internet. If artists want to be heard and make a good living, they have no choice but to head out on tour.While most tours are high profile, competition is still fierce.Here are the 20 top-grossing tours of all time. May the best tour win!
