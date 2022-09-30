Read full article on original website
pgjonline.com
Gas Starts Flowing to Poland Through New Baltic Pipe Pipeline
(Reuters) — Gas started flowing to Poland through the new Baltic Pipe pipeline from Norway via Denmark and the Baltic Sea on Saturday morning, Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said. The pipeline is at the center of Poland's strategy to diversify its gas supplies away from Russia that began...
Washington Examiner
Bulgaria's elections could threaten NATO and EU unity on Ukraine
Bulgaria, where I serve as a legislator, is at a crossroads, and I fear that the U.S. does not have my country truly in focus. I realized this recently following various meetings during my first visit to Washington. Ukraine was discussed, rightfully so, and of course Bulgaria’s support for the NATO effort. But the U.S. must be equally aware that Russia considers Bulgaria the soft underbelly of NATO and the European Union and that Vladimir Putin is deploying resources to influence our National Assembly elections Sunday. Depending on the outcome, Bulgaria’s support for the West’s objectives could waver in the near future.
Several Countries Enact Entry Bans Against Russians, Now Leaving Only 1 Open Border- See A Map Of Each Country's Stance
According to the Finnish Border Guard, Finland has seen over 50,000 Russians enter the country in slightly over a week. Finland shares a border with Russia and has recently revealed that they have implemented new restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens. [i]
Slipped Disc
Now Gergiev is banned by Japan
A few weeks ago, the isolated St Petersburg conductor was bragging that a western boycott would not affect his massive demand in Asia, specifically China and Japan. Well, yesterday Japan let it be known that November and December concert tours by Gergiev and his friend Denis Matsuev have been cancelled. Both have close connections to Vladimir Putin.
