Bulgaria, where I serve as a legislator, is at a crossroads, and I fear that the U.S. does not have my country truly in focus. I realized this recently following various meetings during my first visit to Washington. Ukraine was discussed, rightfully so, and of course Bulgaria’s support for the NATO effort. But the U.S. must be equally aware that Russia considers Bulgaria the soft underbelly of NATO and the European Union and that Vladimir Putin is deploying resources to influence our National Assembly elections Sunday. Depending on the outcome, Bulgaria’s support for the West’s objectives could waver in the near future.

