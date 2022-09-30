ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Comments / 0

Related
pgjonline.com

Gas Starts Flowing to Poland Through New Baltic Pipe Pipeline

(Reuters) — Gas started flowing to Poland through the new Baltic Pipe pipeline from Norway via Denmark and the Baltic Sea on Saturday morning, Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said. The pipeline is at the center of Poland's strategy to diversify its gas supplies away from Russia that began...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Bulgaria's elections could threaten NATO and EU unity on Ukraine

Bulgaria, where I serve as a legislator, is at a crossroads, and I fear that the U.S. does not have my country truly in focus. I realized this recently following various meetings during my first visit to Washington. Ukraine was discussed, rightfully so, and of course Bulgaria’s support for the NATO effort. But the U.S. must be equally aware that Russia considers Bulgaria the soft underbelly of NATO and the European Union and that Vladimir Putin is deploying resources to influence our National Assembly elections Sunday. Depending on the outcome, Bulgaria’s support for the West’s objectives could waver in the near future.
POLITICS
Slipped Disc

Now Gergiev is banned by Japan

A few weeks ago, the isolated St Petersburg conductor was bragging that a western boycott would not affect his massive demand in Asia, specifically China and Japan. Well, yesterday Japan let it be known that November and December concert tours by Gergiev and his friend Denis Matsuev have been cancelled. Both have close connections to Vladimir Putin.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy