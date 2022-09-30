When it comes to the aesthetics of rock (and rock-adjacent) concerts, I find that I prefer one of two very different options. If it’s just the band on stage, that’s usually fine by me; if there’s going to be lighting, I’d much rather see something all-encompassing than something that feels entirely generic. The work of the Joshua Light Show comes to mind here; the same could be said of the monumental visuals that accompanied Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner and Nico Muhly’s Planetarium when it was performed live.

