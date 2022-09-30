Read full article on original website
Turns Out Condoms Played a Significant Role in Concert Visual History
When it comes to the aesthetics of rock (and rock-adjacent) concerts, I find that I prefer one of two very different options. If it’s just the band on stage, that’s usually fine by me; if there’s going to be lighting, I’d much rather see something all-encompassing than something that feels entirely generic. The work of the Joshua Light Show comes to mind here; the same could be said of the monumental visuals that accompanied Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner and Nico Muhly’s Planetarium when it was performed live.
NME
Björk – ‘Fossora’ review: heavier – and more hopeful – than anything before
What goes up must come down, but maybe you don’t need to fear the fall. Björk’s last album, 2017’s ‘Utopia’, was borne aloft by the thermals of optimism, activism, flutes and birdsong; its feathery, loose structures were suffused with light. Her 10th, in her customary action-and-reaction style, burrows deep into dank earth, anchoring itself in family, homeland, and the body.
Evergreen
Caroline Shaw has demonstrated time and again that her Pulitzer Prize-winning Partita for 8 Voices was no fluke. In the nine years since the achievement, Shaw has continued to prove her compositional prowess, creating imaginative works for solo instruments, orchestra, percussion, and various chamber arrangements. In 2019, the New York-based composer teamed up with the Attacca Quartet for their first collaborative record, the wild and wide-reaching Orange. Their second project together, Evergreen, expands this partnership by exploring the relationship that contemporary classical music has with language, narrative, and nature.
thehypemagazine.com
Hip Hop/Pop Crossover Artist Alicia G on the Visual for Her Single ‘GUM’
Hip-hop/pop crossover artist Alicia G was destined to be in the limelight, whether it is her bombshell looks in beauty pageants, amassing followers on social media with her live streams, or creating infectious hit tracks. Her versatility in all these areas has allowed her to create a thriving fanbase across the globe. Alicia G has made major waves in the past few years with hits like “Daisy Duke Two Step” and “Shake Down.” Her success is attributed to her skillful mastery of lyricism, incredible range of melodies, and bodacious personality. Alicia G’s latest single and music video, “GUM,” takes her talents to the next level and is a sure-fire hit.
theplaylist.net
‘Walk Up’ Review: Hong Sangsoo Delivers A Delicate Portrait Of Age & Artistic Pursuit [NYFF]
“He’s not only who he is at home,” the friend of a Korean filmmaker tells the director’s daughter in Hong Sang-soo’s latest film. But “who he is at home” is at the heart of what “Walk Up” is all about. Structurally ingenious, with each of the film’s vignettes set on a different story of a Seoul apartment building, “Walk Up” follows another Hong-like filmmaker, Byung-soo (Kwon Hae-hyo) into different homes, which offer in turn different versions of who he is, or could be.
Dead Kennedys's debut: still satirical, still subversive, now with extra shine
The Dead Kennedys' hardcore punk classic Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables has been sonically retooled for a new generation
NPR
Michael R. Jackson, creator of 'A Strange Loop'
Michael R. Jackson is the creator of the Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop. It's a musical about writing a musical. It's about the usher – whose name also happens to be Usher – and follows his life, his parents, his friends, his self-doubts and his aspirations. The...
Raymond Antrobus uses spoken word poetry to portray a diverse experience of sound
The First Time I Wore Hearing Aids aims to make sound more inclusive for listeners by broadening the way in which we experience it.
withguitars.com
What’s the alternative?: The best in post-punk, indie pop and slacker
We’re back with an email that’s more DIY than Nick Knowles flicking through a Homebase catalogue. So if you have an ongoing weakness for background hiss, angular guitars and a singer that is charmingly under-qualified for the role, we’ve got some stuff you will love. The Murder...
womenfitness.net
Hannah Widmer: Exceptionally Talented Model with heart of Gold
You go to different countries and cities for your professional career as a model. For a model to adjust to new countries with their own cultures, it must be difficult, and then to adjust to a modeling career in a new foreign land, what advice you can give to fellow models in a similar situation?
