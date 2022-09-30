ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

momcollective.com

October Events for Portland Families

It is officially fall. Pumpkin spice lattes have been in full swing for a month and it’s time for us to tote our little darlings through the mud for pumpkins. There are lots of great family events and experiences to enjoy this October, many of them including eating and taste-testing the fall bounty around us. Sounds good to me! I hope you can get out and enjoy one of these events, and let us know if you do!
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Fearlandia Is Back, Making an Abandoned Orchards Garden Center Even Creepier

So far, Portland has seen the return of haunted houses at unusual venues ranging from an outer-eastside strip club to Oaks Amusement Park. Now, we’ve learned that the latest place that will morph into a fright fest next month is a long-abandoned Orchards garden center in a largely deserted strip mall (which, let’s face it, is inherently creepy).
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais

GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
GERVAIS, OR
idesignarch.com

Lushly Landscaped Prime Waterfront Home on Oswego Lake

Every day is a vacation at this magical lakeside home in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The resort-like estate offers 330 feet of shoreline, a guest house and a private boathouse. Inside the home, the opulent living spaces open to breathtaking water views. The European-inspired luxury home has many quiet spots and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Bella Organic Haunted Corn Maze

Head to the farm after dark for a special haunt during Bella Organic Haunted Corn Maze event. Bella Organic Farm is a 100-acre certified organic farm and winery on Sauvie Island that is open year round. They grow more than 70 varieties of berries, fruits, vegetables, pumpkins, vineyard grapes and herbs. In the fall, the farm hosts many fall harvest activities, including a haunted corn maze.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Soar through the treetops at Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Brittany Falkers checked out Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains. One of the best things about the Pacific Northwest is anyone can get to so many things with just a short drive. Only 30 minutes from Portland, there’s a place where you can almost fly: Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains.
NORTH PLAINS, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in October

Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
HOOD RIVER, OR
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022

Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine

The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

News Briefs - Gresham Quilt Guild to host two-day event

Mountainview Christian Church to be quilter's dream; Gresham road crews wrap up busy paving summer. Gresham Quilt Guild hosts two-day show The community is invited to a two-day celebration of all things quilts hosted by a local guild. The Quilt Show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at Mountainview Christian Church, 1890 N.E. Cleveland Ave. Hosted by the Mt. Hood Quilt Guild, the event will have quilts for sale, sewing vendors, boutique items, raffle baskets, and refreshments. Admission is $5, and raffle tickets are $1 each. The gathering is also sponsored...
GRESHAM, OR
beavertonresourceguide.com

All About Dog Licenses: Dogs must be licensed from 6 months old

By law, all dogs must be licensed in Washington County. But that’s not the only reason to license your furry friend! A license tag provides your dog with identification that can help get them back home if they are ever lost. And if your dog does end up at the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter, a current license will save you money on redemption fees when you pick them up.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

