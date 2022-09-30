Read full article on original website
kptv.com
‘The city just got so into it’: Marathon runners say Portland gave warm welcome
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, runners took over the Rose City for the 50th Portland Marathon. The waterfront was bustling with around 7,000 people who ran in the marathon and half-marathon, according to officials. “All around me I could hear people saying this is such a cool place,” Mayor...
momcollective.com
October Events for Portland Families
It is officially fall. Pumpkin spice lattes have been in full swing for a month and it’s time for us to tote our little darlings through the mud for pumpkins. There are lots of great family events and experiences to enjoy this October, many of them including eating and taste-testing the fall bounty around us. Sounds good to me! I hope you can get out and enjoy one of these events, and let us know if you do!
WWEEK
Fearlandia Is Back, Making an Abandoned Orchards Garden Center Even Creepier
So far, Portland has seen the return of haunted houses at unusual venues ranging from an outer-eastside strip club to Oaks Amusement Park. Now, we’ve learned that the latest place that will morph into a fright fest next month is a long-abandoned Orchards garden center in a largely deserted strip mall (which, let’s face it, is inherently creepy).
Channel 6000
Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais
GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
idesignarch.com
Lushly Landscaped Prime Waterfront Home on Oswego Lake
Every day is a vacation at this magical lakeside home in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The resort-like estate offers 330 feet of shoreline, a guest house and a private boathouse. Inside the home, the opulent living spaces open to breathtaking water views. The European-inspired luxury home has many quiet spots and...
Buy direct from 40 Oregon crafters at Slabtown music-filled block party Oct. 8
More than 40 local makers, creators and artists will display their goods — from home decor to cuisine, jewelry to personal care — during the Makers Fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Hammer & Stitch Brewing Co. in Northwest Portland’s Slabtown. The free event from noon to...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Bella Organic Haunted Corn Maze
Head to the farm after dark for a special haunt during Bella Organic Haunted Corn Maze event. Bella Organic Farm is a 100-acre certified organic farm and winery on Sauvie Island that is open year round. They grow more than 70 varieties of berries, fruits, vegetables, pumpkins, vineyard grapes and herbs. In the fall, the farm hosts many fall harvest activities, including a haunted corn maze.
Soar through the treetops at Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Brittany Falkers checked out Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains. One of the best things about the Pacific Northwest is anyone can get to so many things with just a short drive. Only 30 minutes from Portland, there’s a place where you can almost fly: Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains.
Slashed tires, bewildered residents in Roseway neighborhood
The investigation into who slashed the tires on more than 50 cars in Portland's Roseway neighborhood continues as residents assess the damage and the cost.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022
Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dryer — Here’s What Happened Next
Danielle Centoni is a James Beard Award-winning food writer, editor, recipe developer, and cookbook author based in Portland, Oregon. Her latest cookbook is "Fried Rice: 50 Ways to Stir Up The World's Favorite Grain." published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may...
Portland history: Council Crest used to be an amusement park
Referred to as the “Dreamland of the Northwest,” the property was initially part of an Oregon pioneer’s donation land claim.
A Living Masterpiece: Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Join me for a visit to see blooms galore across a Tillamook County farmland that offers flowers, a paradise for cross-country runners and one of the largest corn mazes and pumpkin patches in the state. Oregon’s Hydrangea Ranch is a living masterpiece and its owner, Pat Zweifel, is the gifted artist who created it.
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
Behemoth 1000 pound pumpkins drop from 100 feet and explode at Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop (photos)
Two behemoth pumpkins, one over 600 pounds and another over 1,000 pounds, were dropped from a 100-foot tall crane into an inflatable pool full of apples Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Gervais, Oregon. The event, called Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop, took place at Bauman’s Farm and Garden after a giant...
News Briefs - Gresham Quilt Guild to host two-day event
Mountainview Christian Church to be quilter's dream; Gresham road crews wrap up busy paving summer. Gresham Quilt Guild hosts two-day show The community is invited to a two-day celebration of all things quilts hosted by a local guild. The Quilt Show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at Mountainview Christian Church, 1890 N.E. Cleveland Ave. Hosted by the Mt. Hood Quilt Guild, the event will have quilts for sale, sewing vendors, boutique items, raffle baskets, and refreshments. Admission is $5, and raffle tickets are $1 each. The gathering is also sponsored...
beavertonresourceguide.com
All About Dog Licenses: Dogs must be licensed from 6 months old
By law, all dogs must be licensed in Washington County. But that’s not the only reason to license your furry friend! A license tag provides your dog with identification that can help get them back home if they are ever lost. And if your dog does end up at the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter, a current license will save you money on redemption fees when you pick them up.
