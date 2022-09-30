ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korean internet firm to acquire Poshmark for $1.2 billion

South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring leading online resale platform Poshmark for $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday. Under the terms of the deal, Naver is paying $17.90 a share in an all-cash deal. Poshmark shares rose 14% in after-hours trading on the news. Naver, which operates a search...
Revolution of Blockchain & Metaverse Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Source Info Tech Inc., one of the renowned IT service providers in US, is all set to transform major industries by adopting Web 3.0 technologies with launch of their latest IT vertical ‘Metaverse Blockchain Solutions (MBS)’. The company has announced that it will now offer IT services, products and strategic consultancy to businesses and customers in the blockchain and metaverse technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005169/en/ Alok Dharayan – Co-founder Metaverse Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Stocks kick off October with a huge rally

Stocks kicked off October with more treats than tricks for investors. The market rallied to begin the fourth quarter, despite growing worries about the financial health of European banking giant Credit Suisse and weak economic data. The Dow rose more than 850 points, or 3% in late afternoon trading. The...
US Rep. Ro Khanna slams Saudi Arabia as ‘third-rate power’ as OPEC considers slashing oil output

US Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for the White House to retaliate against Saudi Arabia if OPEC and its allies slash oil production in a bid to boost prices. “This is beyond the pale,” the California Democrat told CNN in a phone interview on Monday. “They are actively fleecing the American people and destabilizing the economy. That’s just outrageous. Who do they think they are?”
A UN agency wants the Fed to slow its interest rate hikes

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening policy has led the US dollar to appreciate to multi-decade highs, squashing currencies around the world. Now, a United Nations agency is warning that its actions, along with those of other central banks, risk pushing the global economy into recession. What’s happening: In a...
Voices: Homes for Ukraine proves how broken our housing market really is

This month is the sixth since the first Ukrainians were resettled in Britain through the government’s “Homes for Ukraine” scheme. Many people across the country were keen to help those fleeing violence and generously opened their homes. I was proud that in Sheffield alone, 500 Ukrainian refugee households were matched with hosts. The scheme has certainly been successful in highlighting the widespread desire in this country to help those escaping a war zone.However, the government’s failure to plan ahead now risks exacerbating the homelessness crisis. Government data has revealed that 1,335 Ukrainian households, including 945 families with children, have...
