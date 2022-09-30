Read full article on original website
South Korean internet firm to acquire Poshmark for $1.2 billion
South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring leading online resale platform Poshmark for $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday. Under the terms of the deal, Naver is paying $17.90 a share in an all-cash deal. Poshmark shares rose 14% in after-hours trading on the news. Naver, which operates a search...
Revolution of Blockchain & Metaverse Technology
Source Info Tech Inc., one of the renowned IT service providers in US, is all set to transform major industries by adopting Web 3.0 technologies with launch of their latest IT vertical 'Metaverse Blockchain Solutions (MBS)'. The company has announced that it will now offer IT services, products and strategic consultancy to businesses and customers in the blockchain and metaverse technologies.
Stocks kick off October with a huge rally
Stocks kicked off October with more treats than tricks for investors. The market rallied to begin the fourth quarter, despite growing worries about the financial health of European banking giant Credit Suisse and weak economic data. The Dow rose more than 850 points, or 3% in late afternoon trading. The...
US Rep. Ro Khanna slams Saudi Arabia as ‘third-rate power’ as OPEC considers slashing oil output
US Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for the White House to retaliate against Saudi Arabia if OPEC and its allies slash oil production in a bid to boost prices. “This is beyond the pale,” the California Democrat told CNN in a phone interview on Monday. “They are actively fleecing the American people and destabilizing the economy. That’s just outrageous. Who do they think they are?”
A UN agency wants the Fed to slow its interest rate hikes
The Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening policy has led the US dollar to appreciate to multi-decade highs, squashing currencies around the world. Now, a United Nations agency is warning that its actions, along with those of other central banks, risk pushing the global economy into recession. What’s happening: In a...
CEOs are preparing for a recession, and they don’t think it will be short
Major CEOs aren’t buying the notion that the US economy could have a soft landing following a series of historically large interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation. According to a survey of 400 leaders of large US companies by consulting firm KPMG, a whopping 91%...
The US says it’s helping Iranians navigate a massive internet blackout. Activists say it’s too little, too late
As protesters took to the streets of Iran following the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman apprehended for apparently not wearing her hijab properly, videos of the uprising began to flood the internet. Clips of students tearing up pictures of Iran’s Supreme Leader in northern Iran. Photos...
Voices: Homes for Ukraine proves how broken our housing market really is
This month is the sixth since the first Ukrainians were resettled in Britain through the government’s “Homes for Ukraine” scheme. Many people across the country were keen to help those fleeing violence and generously opened their homes. I was proud that in Sheffield alone, 500 Ukrainian refugee households were matched with hosts. The scheme has certainly been successful in highlighting the widespread desire in this country to help those escaping a war zone.However, the government’s failure to plan ahead now risks exacerbating the homelessness crisis. Government data has revealed that 1,335 Ukrainian households, including 945 families with children, have...
