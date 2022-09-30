ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Paul Chryst era at Wisconsin abruptly ended Sunday when the Badgers moved on from their head coach, following a lopsided home loss to Illinois in Week 5. The defeat saw former UW head coach Bret Bielema, now leading Illinois, have his way in his first visit back to Camp Randall Stadium since leaving after the 2012 season. It gave way to Chryst's exit and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard being tabbed interim head coach.
Mel Tucker has quite a bit on his plate right now, considering his Michigan State team is in the midst of a three-game skid and he’s got No. 3 Ohio State rolling into town this weekend. Yet it was impossible to ignore the earth-rattling news of the weekend in the Big Ten – Wisconsin firing head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday, five games into his eighth season leading the Badgers.
Neither Wisconsin nor Northwestern likely expected to be playing this weekend's game in Evanston, Ill., without coach Paul Chryst on the Badgers' sideline. But that will be the case after Wisconsin fired Chryst on Sunday and elevated defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard into the role of interim head coach. After an embarrassing 34-10 loss at home against Illinois, the Badgers will try to get right with a road game against coach Pat Fitzgerald and the struggling Wildcats.
MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
Paul Chryst will receive an $11 million buyout from the University of Wisconsin after being fired as head football coach on Sunday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the numbers Monday evening, and multiple national media outlets have since confirmed the terms. According to the report, the payment is to be made no later than Feb. 1, 2023. The funds will come from the UW Foundation.
MADISON, Wis. — It felt like last year all over again when the Wisconsin Badgers left Ohio Stadium 52-21 losers a week ago. The embarrassing performance put them at 2-2 through four weeks of the season and prompted many to write them off with Illinois coming to town. Last year's team was in a similar spot after the same number of games, with a 1-3 record ahead of a road contest against Illinois.
Community Policy