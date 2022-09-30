Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service
'We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader and a great man.'. Many of Florida’s top elected officials, prominent lawyers, lobbyists and judges gathered Monday to remember Peter Antonacci, the high-profile state government official and go-to-guy for several Governors. Antonacci died suddenly late last month. Both Gov. Ron...
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee losing its appeal for students?
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near FAMU and FSU, popular clubs and restaurants have closed, and FAMU, has been portrayed poorly in the media on several occasions. There was a...
WCTV
Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man facing dozens of felony animal cruelty charges entered a no contest plea Monday to misdemeanor charges instead. Marion Harmon was arrested in June 2021 after deputies found more than 150 animals on his Capitola Road property. Some of them were emaciated and more than a dozen of them were dead, according to LCSO.
wfsu.org
Suspended state attorney Andrew Warren will have his trial in Tallahassee in late November
A federal judge has scheduled a Nov. 29 trial in a battle about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, according to information posted Friday on a court docket. DeSantis issued an executive order Aug. 4 suspending Warren, accusing him of “incompetence and willful defiance...
floridapolitics.com
Democrats bash Gov. DeSantis over Gadsden official who resigned amid KKK costume controversy
Jeffery Moore was the only GOP County Commissioner in the majority-Black county. The Florida Democratic Party is hoping to keep the pressure on Gov. Ron DeSantis for appointing a Gadsden County Commissioner who later resigned amid a controversy over a Ku Klux Klan costume he purportedly once wore. Last month,...
South Florida Times
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
Tallahassee, Fla. (AP) – A group of Florida A&M University students has sued the state’s university system claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit ﬁled in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
yr.media
FAMU Students Sue State of Florida For Uneven HBCU Funding
A group of students at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee filed a lawsuit against the state alleging decades of discriminatory underfunding of the HBCU. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of six students, argues the state pours more money into traditionally white institutions like Florida State University but won’t do the same for HBCUs, according to the Washington Post.
KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner
Gadsden County officials are demanding answers from Ron DeSantis regarding a photo showing Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan hat and robe. The post KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner appeared first on NewsOne.
CNN reporter presses DeSantis about Florida evacuation orders
CNN’s Nadia Romero speaks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the timing of the evacuation orders in Lee County, as officials are facing mounting questions about why the first mandatory evacuations weren’t ordered until a day before Ian’s landfall.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
First Coast News
Report: Jacksonville police officer arrested, allegedly strangled girlfriend
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — First Coast News has not been permitted to provide a mugshot with this story, due to the suspect's affiliation with law enforcement. A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer was arrested in St. Johns County Thursday, a police report shows. He resigned at the time of his arrest, JSO confirmed.
Local EMA Director lending a hand in Tallahassee after Hurricane Ian
Sullivan County EMA Director Jim Beam has traveled to Tallahassee to help after Hurricane Ian hit Florida.
wfsu.org
Visit Florida puts advertising on hold due to Ian's damage
Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has paused advertising as it crafts a campaign to offset the negative images of washed-out communities and damaged bridges from Hurricane Ian. Visit Florida is finalizing a “recovery plan,” spokeswoman Leslie Pearsall said in an email. The pause came as tourist destinations in Central Florida have...
wfsu.org
The first insurance claims from Hurricane Ian show $474M in losses so far in Florida
A first batch of insurance claims from Hurricane Ian showed nearly $474 million in estimated insured losses, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website. Insurers were required to begin submitting claims data Friday and will continue submitting the information each day through Oct. 7. The...
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?
In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
WJHG-TV
New Mexico woman arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into house with hammer
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A New Mexico woman was arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into a resident’s house with a hammer, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said at around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, they received a call regarding a suspicious person,...
WCTV
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden Co. Commissioner
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore resigned amid a photo surfacing in what appears to be Moore in a KKK uniform. “What happened here is a slap in the face to Gadsden County,” said Congressman Al Lawson. Moore was appointed as district two commissioner by...
