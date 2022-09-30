ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service

'We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader and a great man.'. Many of Florida’s top elected officials, prominent lawyers, lobbyists and judges gathered Monday to remember Peter Antonacci, the high-profile state government official and go-to-guy for several Governors. Antonacci died suddenly late last month. Both Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee losing its appeal for students?

Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near FAMU and FSU, popular clubs and restaurants have closed, and FAMU, has been portrayed poorly in the media on several occasions. There was a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man enters plea in cruelty case involving 150 animals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man facing dozens of felony animal cruelty charges entered a no contest plea Monday to misdemeanor charges instead. Marion Harmon was arrested in June 2021 after deputies found more than 150 animals on his Capitola Road property. Some of them were emaciated and more than a dozen of them were dead, according to LCSO.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University, FL
City
Miami, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Crime & Safety
South Florida Times

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

Tallahassee, Fla. (AP) – A group of Florida A&M University students has sued the state’s university system claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit ﬁled in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
yr.media

FAMU Students Sue State of Florida For Uneven HBCU Funding

A group of students at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee filed a lawsuit against the state alleging decades of discriminatory underfunding of the HBCU. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of six students, argues the state pours more money into traditionally white institutions like Florida State University but won’t do the same for HBCUs, according to the Washington Post.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#Murder#Dna#Violent Crime#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
FSU
wfsu.org

Visit Florida puts advertising on hold due to Ian's damage

Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has paused advertising as it crafts a campaign to offset the negative images of washed-out communities and damaged bridges from Hurricane Ian. Visit Florida is finalizing a “recovery plan,” spokeswoman Leslie Pearsall said in an email. The pause came as tourist destinations in Central Florida have...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?

In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy