Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Tesla delivered a record 343,830 vehicles during the third quarter of 2022
Tesla delivered a record 343,830 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022, a sign that the Elon Musk-owned company has bounced back from a slower second quarter related to COVID-related factory shutdowns. In a report on the automaker’s site, Tesla says the Model S and X made up 18,672 of...
NETGEAR Introduces Powerful New Unlocked 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Hotspot
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives, today launched a powerful addition to its unlocked 5G mobile hotspot lineup. At a time when access to fast, secure and reliable internet is more important than ever, the NETGEAR Nighthawk® M6 Mobile Hotspot Router (MR6150) raises the mobile broadband experience to new heights by upping the maximum 5G speed that can be supported and adding 160MHz capability to connect with the latest WiFi 6 client devices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005444/en/ NETGEAR introduces a powerful new unlocked 5G WiFi 6 mobile hotspot: Nighthawk M6 Mobile Hotspot Router. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Verge
Experts’ judgment on the much-hyped Tesla Bot: Elon Musk speedruns robotics 101
Elon Musk has finally unveiled a prototype of the much-hyped Optimus robot — a bipedal machine that the Tesla CEO imagines will one day be sold as a “general purpose” bot that’s cheaper than a car and equally capable of working in factories and doing chores at home.
Coachbuilt Aston Martin Zagato Being Sold By Broad Arrow Group
A true luxury sports car emboldened by the legend of its predecessors. Aston Martin is a brand best defined by their incredibly high class and luxurious sports cars that reflect the essence of style and attention to detail. Creating some of the most iconic cars to ever see a European racing circuit, the brand is also obviously very good at performance. Possibly the best car to exemplify this is the 2003 Aston Martin DB AR1 Zagato, a fiery coupe with more than enough power and great handling capabilities for any driver who knows what they're doing. The only catch is only 99 of these cars were ever made making it almost impossible for most people to even imagine owning one someday. However if you're in the market for a sleek European sports car that will knock the socks off of almost anything on the track, then there may be an opportunity here for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
The Pixel 4 and 4 XL’s last guaranteed software update has arrived
Google has released this month’s Pixel security patch, and as Android Police points out, it’s the last one that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are scheduled to receive. By no coincidence, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are set to be announced later this week. (When one device’s software support window closes, another one opens.)
The Verge
YouTube locks 4K playback behind Premium subscriptions in latest test
YouTube is running a test that places its 4K videos behind a YouTube Premium subscription. In recent weeks, some users have reported seeing playback of 2160p resolution video restricted with text labeling it as a premium feature. YouTube has since confirmed via Twitter that those seeing the new restrictions were part of an experiment to better understand the feature preferences of Premium and non-Premium viewers.
Advertisers Make Critical Spend and Planning Decisions With New Optimization Tools From Measured
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Measured, the only media optimization platform that reveals the true incremental contribution of advertising spend to business results, has launched new tools to help marketers maximize advertising ROI and find new ways to grow. Tapping into the industry’s largest collection of media incrementality intelligence, Media Plan Optimizer and a new benchmarks comparison tool provide marketers with instant insights and recommendations to diversify their media mix and drive media efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005424/en/ Media Plan Optimizer saves time and reduces guesswork with accurate, automated spend recommendations for every channel and tactic. (Photo: Measured)
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off right before the Pixel 7 launch
Later this week, Google will reveal the full details, including price, specs, and a release date for its Pixel 7 phones and the Pixel Watch. You better believe we’ll have the event covered from every angle. But if you’re looking for a deal on an existing model, Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off its usual $449 price, beating the lowest price by a fairly wide margin. You can pick up the Pixel 6A in a variety of colors for $349 unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
Ikea’s new Dirigera smart home hub is twice the price of the old gateway
It looks like Ikea’s new Dirigera smart home hub is coming this November for €59.99 (around $59), twice as much as the existing Trådfri gateway sells for in Europe and a month later than promised. Tech Gaming Report spotted a sales page for the Dirigera hub, which...
The Verge
Intel’s self-driving company Mobileye files for an IPO
Intel’s self-driving technology firm Mobileye has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (via CNBC). The Israel-based company, which Intel acquired for $15.3 billion in 2017, specializes in making the chips and software that powers autonomous vehicles. According to...
The Verge
TikTok’s reportedly still planning to launch live shopping in the US
TikTok might not be giving up on live shopping in the US after all. According to a report from the Financial Times, the company’s looking to partner with TalkShopLive to launch live shopping features in North America. TalkShopLive is a live shopping platform based in Los Angeles and, as...
The Verge
How to turn off case sound effects on Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro
Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro have more powerful noise cancellation and better sound quality than the original pair, but the company has also made significant improvements to the charging case. Aside from the new lanyard loop, the case itself now contains a speaker that can emit sounds when you’re trying to track it down using Apple’s Find My app.
The Verge
NASA’s aircraft will elevate the hunt for critical minerals in the US
NASA and the US Geological Survey plan to deploy aircraft to spot critical minerals buried across the southwest US. They’ll take to the skies to map the minerals, which are crucial to the Biden administration’s plans to build up American clean energy industries. GEMx is the name of...
The Verge
Firefly’s Alpha rocket has reached orbit for the first time
Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket successfully reached orbit following its launch from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday. The launch was announced as a “100% Mission success” while deploying three satellite payloads on board, which according to Firefly, makes it “the first company to launch and reach orbit from US soil in only its second attempt.”
The Verge
The latest Pixel Watch leak shows band styles, watch faces, and more
As if the launch of the Pixel Watch hasn’t been spoiled by enough leaks already, a new set of images shared with Slashleaks by reliable leaker OnLeaks (via 9to5Google), show the smartwatch in even more detail just days ahead of Google’s launch event. This expands on what we’ve already seen in a brief ad from Google released last week, revealing an array of band styles, more watch faces, as well as some other features the watch could come with.
Comments / 0