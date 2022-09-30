Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Warming up later this week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fantastic fall weather keeps on going! Expect plenty more sunshine moving into midweek. Warm days and cool nights continue through Thursday. Expect a warming trend, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 80s Thursday. On Thursday night, a weak cold front sweeps through with nothing more than a few clouds. This system, however, ushers in much cooler air for Friday into Saturday! Afternoon readings dip into the 60s with lows at night plunging into the 30s. There is a chance for patchy frost Friday night with a possibility for widespread frost Saturday night. We will see some moderation in temperature early next week. There is still no real chance at rain through at least next Monday.
WBKO
Some morning fog possible, then sunny later!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Tuesday! Some areas will see patchy fog through the morning commute, so make sure to give yourself extra time this morning and use low beams. As we transition closer to noon, temperatures make it to the upper 60s. Expect another pleasant and warm afternoon with highs back in the mid 70s again. Warm days and cool nights continue through Thursday. Expect a warming trend, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 80s Thursday. On Thursday night, a weak cold front sweeps through with nothing more than a few clouds. This system, however, ushers in much cooler air for Friday into Saturday! Afternoon readings dip into the 60s with lows at night plunging into the 30s. There is a chance for patchy frost Friday night with a possibility for widespread frost Saturday night. We will see some moderation in temperature early next week. There is still no real chance at rain through at least next Monday.
WBKO
Fantastic Fall Weather Keeps on Going!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first weekend of October is closing out on a NICE note this evening! Expect more bright, sunny days and clear, cool nights as a new weeks gets underway. Tranquil early-autumn weather rolls on into the first full week of October! We’ll have fair skies...
WBKO
New trolley arrives in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The newest addition to Bowling Green tourism is here, the trolley is now at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum. Bobby Rabold, a board member at the Railpark, says the trolley should be running next year for its historic route through Bowling Green including the Corvette Museum, the Railpark, and Western Kentucky University.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
11th annual Scarecrow Trail starts at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It wouldn’t be fall in Bowling Green without the annual scarecrow trail at Lost River Cave. The park’s 11th annual trail is looking to be the biggest yet, with over 95 scarecrows. All the scarecrows are provided by local businesses in the hopes...
WBKO
Cave Country Trails Challenge is back!
C.F.S.K.Y. is hosting their annual Women's Fund at the Knicely Conference Center, Oct 18th. C.F.S.K.Y. is hosting their annual Women's Fund at the Knicely Conference Center, Oct 18th. For more information call 270-904-2079 or go to cfsky.org!. A nice start for the first week of October!. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022...
WLKY.com
Did you know there are 6 giants hiding in another Kentucky forest?
DUNMOR, Ky. — Bernheim Forest isn't the only place in Kentucky that has giants dwelling in its forest. Guarding and guiding those along the trails at Lake Malone State Park are the "Big Twigs" tree creatures. The park is in Dunmor, Kentucky, which is close to the Tennessee border.
Western Kentucky Farm Creates Glow in the Dark Corn Maze for Some October Fun (PHOTOS)
Navigating a corn maze can be quite a creepy and difficult task. Imagine doing it at night! One Kentucky farm is setting their corn maze all a glow in October. Ruby Branch Farms is located in Franklin, Kentucky. The Snider family owns and operates the farm. Here's a little more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
October’s 3 degree guarantee: Megan’s Mobile Grocery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month’s 3 degree charity is Megan’s Mobile Grocery!. For every forecasted high that is within 3 degrees of the actual high, South Central Bank will make a donation to Megan’s Mobile Grocery. For about 2 years, this charity has been helping low income neighborhoods in our local communities to provide access for affordable food options. They are a teamwork effort and go to dozens of spots throughout the week and work around the clock. The mobile bus is combating food deserts, serving low income families, and making a positive difference in our community.
14news.com
New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home. After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes...
WBKO
Sports Connection, 10-2-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We welcome the start of spooky season as district play begins during Week 7 of high school football. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb join forces to break down monster matchups and are joined by Logan County wide receiver Ryan Rayno and Allen County-Scottsville middle hitter Ana Walker.
No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
VIDEO: Women’s Fund Dinner set for Oct. 18 in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky is hosting their annual Women’s Fund Dinner in Bowling Green on Oct. 18. The dinner will be at the Knicely Conference Center and will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35. The Women’s Fund of South Central...
WBKO
Warren Water to host food truck event to support Feed the Need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water District will host a Food Truck Frenzy Oct. 10-14 to support United Way’s “Feed The Need” program. Five food trucks will participate in the frenzy hosted in the parking lot of Warren Water located at 523 US 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green.
WBKO
Section of U.S. 31-W temporarily closed in Downtown Franklin in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Franklin has temporarily closed a section of U.S. 31-W in downtown Franklin until Thursday, Oct. 6. The closure is from Kentucky Avenue to Madison Street and started Monday, Oct. 3 for maintenance on the brick crosswalks in the area. Motorists should seek an...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the month, Lauren Bright
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
WBKO
Lights, camera, action in... GLASGOW, KY!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Glasgow is no stranger to having Hollywood films shot in their town, but that doesn’t make what’s coming any less exciting... “It’s kind of like a Hallmark romance warm your heart style movie,” said the executive director of Glasgow Barren County Tourism, MacLean Lessenberry.
WBKO
Tops come up short in 34-27 setback to Troy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite a season-best 406 passing yards from quarterback Austin Reed, along with three touchdowns, WKU’s fourth-quarter rally fell short in the form of a 34-27 setback to Troy Saturday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The loss dropped the Hilltoppers to 3-2 on the season while Troy improved to an identical 3-2 for the year.
WTVQ
Man identified in fatal house fire in McLean County
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a house fire on Oct. 1 in Sacramento has been identified as 69-year-old Jeff Helm. According to Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Detectives are working to...
WBKO
Callie Bauer earns third C-USA Setter of the Week Award
DALLAS, Texas - (WBKO) Conference USA announced volleyball’s weekly award winners on Monday after WKU swept FIU and Charlotte inside Diddle Arena this past weekend. Setter Callie Bauer was noted for her performance, gaining conference and national recognition. The redshirt freshman who leads the conference in assists per set...
Comments / 0