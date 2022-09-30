ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth quarter opens with a bang, US futures jump sharply

U.S. futures are sharply higher Tuesday, potentially extending a quarter-opening rally this week after a dismal September. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials jumped 1.3% and futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.6% following Monday's 2.6% gain. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which has been pummeled, lead the way with a 2% leap.
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock rose 19.6% to $3.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million. Applied UV AUVI stock moved upwards by 17.42% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million. ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 10.0% to $15.07. The...
Strategy Analytics: Defense Spending Reflects Mounting Global Concerns

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region helped drive defense spending increases in 2021 and the global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 will maintain this trajectory in the short-term. The Strategy Analytics Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) report “ Global Defense Budget Forecast: 2021 - 2031 ” forecasts that global defense expenditures will exceed $3.1 trillion in 2031 in response to Russian intentions in Europe, an increasingly aggressive China and other escalating regional conflicts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005697/en/ Defense Expenditures Forecast, Source: Strategy Analytics’ Advanced Defense Systems service
