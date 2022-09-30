ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Strategy Analytics: Defense Spending Reflects Mounting Global Concerns

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region helped drive defense spending increases in 2021 and the global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 will maintain this trajectory in the short-term. The Strategy Analytics Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) report “ Global Defense Budget Forecast: 2021 - 2031 ” forecasts that global defense expenditures will exceed $3.1 trillion in 2031 in response to Russian intentions in Europe, an increasingly aggressive China and other escalating regional conflicts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005697/en/ Defense Expenditures Forecast, Source: Strategy Analytics’ Advanced Defense Systems service
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Denis Pushilin
WSPA 7News

US condemns North Korea ballistic missile launch

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea late Monday following reports that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile that prompted Japanese officials to tell citizens to seek shelter. The missile test over Japan was North Korea’s most significant since January. Japan hasn’t issued a shelter warning for […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy