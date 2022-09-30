BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region helped drive defense spending increases in 2021 and the global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 will maintain this trajectory in the short-term. The Strategy Analytics Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) report “ Global Defense Budget Forecast: 2021 - 2031 ” forecasts that global defense expenditures will exceed $3.1 trillion in 2031 in response to Russian intentions in Europe, an increasingly aggressive China and other escalating regional conflicts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005697/en/ Defense Expenditures Forecast, Source: Strategy Analytics’ Advanced Defense Systems service

