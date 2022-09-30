ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best places to eat in Newport News, you've come to the right place. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. This article will discuss the best Newport News restaurants, according to locals, critics, and foodies. So we've got you covered whether you're looking for a casual spot for lunch or a fine dining experience for a special occasion.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Frothy Moon Brewhouse In Greater Williamsburg Now Open

JAMES CITY-A new microbrewery is now open in James City County. Frothy Moon Brewhouse opened the doors to its establishment on Monday, October 3. It is the second brewery within the county. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Peace Hill Farm In Charles City Offers Glimpse Into Farm Life

CHARLES CITY-The goal of Peace Hill Farm is to provide people with a sense of what it feels like to live on a working farm. Susan Wise Bauer, and her husband, Peter, owners of the family-run farm and bed and breakfast, offer home-raised meat, produce, and wool, chef-prepared meals and curated wines, peaceful rooms, and unique event spaces within one of Virginia’s oldest historic areas.
CHARLES CITY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Newport News, VA
Business
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Women#The Mall#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Newport
13newsnow.com

Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
peninsulachronicle.com

Bay Transit Expanding Service In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER – Bay Transit is expanding its Express Service Zone to Gloucester Point beginning Tuesday, October 11. Bay Transit is the public transportation division of Bay Aging, and Bay Transit Express is a shared ride service that shuttles riders to the Gloucester Courthouse area. Mike Norvell, the marketing and...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy