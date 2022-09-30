Read full article on original website
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNewport News, VA
Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldWilliamsburg, VA
MacArthur Memorial: Must-See Free Attraction in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
How to Start a Short-Term Rental in Norfolk, VA [2022]Scott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
If you're looking for the best places to eat in Newport News, you've come to the right place. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. This article will discuss the best Newport News restaurants, according to locals, critics, and foodies. So we've got you covered whether you're looking for a casual spot for lunch or a fine dining experience for a special occasion.
peninsulachronicle.com
Frothy Moon Brewhouse In Greater Williamsburg Now Open
JAMES CITY-A new microbrewery is now open in James City County. Frothy Moon Brewhouse opened the doors to its establishment on Monday, October 3. It is the second brewery within the county. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
peninsulachronicle.com
Peace Hill Farm In Charles City Offers Glimpse Into Farm Life
CHARLES CITY-The goal of Peace Hill Farm is to provide people with a sense of what it feels like to live on a working farm. Susan Wise Bauer, and her husband, Peter, owners of the family-run farm and bed and breakfast, offer home-raised meat, produce, and wool, chef-prepared meals and curated wines, peaceful rooms, and unique event spaces within one of Virginia’s oldest historic areas.
Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and damaged merchandise worth nearly $4K
A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk.
Virginia Beach to resume normal operations Tuesday
The City of Virginia Beach will move to essential operating conditions at 12 p.m. on Monday.
13newsnow.com
Coastal flooding submerges end of Cape Story by the Sea neighborhood street in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — By Monday at noon, standing water had already submerged the end of the street just outside Rich Califf's newly purchased home in Cape Story by the Sea. “I understood that -- I guess I wasn’t prepared for the scope of it," he told 13News Now Monday.
Suppose you're looking for the best restaurants in Williamsburg. In that case, you'll want to consider location, budget, and the type of cuisine. Chef and restaurant staff.Image by GraphicMama-team from Pixabay.
Remnants of Ian left structural damage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront woke up to a fair amount of structural damage on Saturday morning. The skywalk at Oceans Condominiums near 40th Street and Atlantic Avenue took a hit, tossing glass and panels to the ground. The storm damage stretched across 40th...
Flooding expectations continue to lower; Here's how they look for Norfolk, Yorktown, Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — The forecast guidance is finally backing off on flooding predictions for Hampton Roads. 13News Now's meteorologists have been observing the tidal levels, and they've been lower than what was previously forecasted. We still anticipate some tidal flooding, but the tide forecasts are continuing to come down...
13newsnow.com
Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
Police investigate bomb threat at T.J. Maxx in Suffolk
According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a reported verbal threat of a bomb within the T.J. Maxx located at 6253 College Drive.
Juvenile injured in overnight shooting on Interstate 64
The victim was taken to the local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Two arrested following armed robbery in Williamsburg
Police said Preston Fox and England Holley are facing charges following an armed robbery in Williamsburg. It happened in the evening of Sept. 23 in the 3000 block of Richmond Road.
2 Henrico communities named among top-50 places to live in U.S.
Two Henrico County communities have been named to a list of the top-50 places to live in the United States by the news website Stacker. Both Innsbrook (No. 42) and Short Pump (No. 49) made the list, which was based upon a number of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and quality of public schools.
Gloucester County, bracing for nor'easter, under 'local emergency'
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester County is preparing to declare a local emergency on Monday because of risks from high flooding and winds. The county is expecting to be hit by a nor'easter formed from the remnants of post-tropical storm Ian. The storm will roll over Gloucester between Sunday night and Tuesday.
Teenage girl shot while riding in car on I-64 in Newport News
NORFOLK, Va. — Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police said it responded to an interstate shooting that happened on I-64 eastbound between Jefferson Avenue and Oyster Point Road in Newport News. A teenage girl riding in a 2020 Honda Civic was shot after the driver of the car...
Cities in Hampton Roads make preparations for potential severe flooding
Ahead of severe weather early next week, cities across Hampton Roads are preparing for heavy flooding and winds.
peninsulachronicle.com
Bay Transit Expanding Service In Gloucester
GLOUCESTER – Bay Transit is expanding its Express Service Zone to Gloucester Point beginning Tuesday, October 11. Bay Transit is the public transportation division of Bay Aging, and Bay Transit Express is a shared ride service that shuttles riders to the Gloucester Courthouse area. Mike Norvell, the marketing and...
School districts announce closings ahead of potential tidal flooding Monday
Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.
