Grand Blanc, MI

1051thebounce.com

It’s National Consignment Day! 10 Great Metro Detroit Consignment Stores

It’s National Consignment Day! Anyone who’s ever thrifted knows the feeling of finding a designer item at an unbeatable price. Metro Detroit is home to some of the best consignment stores around, where you can find high-end pieces without breaking the bank. Here are ten of the best consignment stores in Metro Detroit, in no particular order.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

The art of bringing together 74 Van Gogh works from across globe to one spot

How do you bring together 74 Vincent van Gogh works worth millions of dollars from museums, foundations and private collections all over the world for one massive exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts? Carefully. Very carefully. By the time Metro Detroiters finally set foot inside the highly anticipated "Van...
DETROIT, MI
mycitymag.com

Brick Street of Grand Blanc

Brick Street of Grand Blanc is not just a restaurant – it’s an experience! The pub, patio and variety of dining spaces and banquet rooms offer the ideal place to enjoy a casual meal or fine dining experience, enjoy entertainment or hold your special event. The popular restaurant, which is centrally located, opened in 2001 and is owned by Michael and Jackie Jablonski who have been in the food and entertainment business for many years.
GRAND BLANC, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
nbc25news.com

Book launch held at Flint Public Library for local author

FLINT, Mich. The Donations with Love Foundation held a book launch at the Flint Public Library Saturday. " Save Silly Millie" is Darcele Robinson's first children's book. The story is about a little girl and her old dog, the power of prayer, and how to cope after losing a loved one.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It

Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

“He always complained he heard voices” Steve’s Deli owners talk about employee who opened fire on restaurant

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — The owners of Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Township sat down with 7 Action News for an exclusive interview discussing Sunday mornings shooting. "It's horrific," said Joanee Hurwitz. "It's unbelievable," added Steve Hurwitz. "The day before he was perfectly fine." Sunday morning one of their employees, 52-year-old...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

DTE plans power outage for repair

A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait

Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
DETROIT, MI

