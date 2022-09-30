ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Dalot eyed by Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve, AC Milan, Barca...
MLS
ESPN

Will Liverpool's Jude Bellingham transfer chase be hit by slump in form?

It is no secret that Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham to solve their midfield problems next summer. Sources have told ESPN that the 19-year-old England international is a prime target for manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Julian Ward in 2023, but the shifting sands of form and results have suddenly made the race to land him for around £100 million much more difficult.
MLS
CNET

Man City vs. Man United Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

This season's first edition of the Manchester derby takes place Sunday, with Manchester United traveling to Manchester City's Emirates Stadium. The hosts are unbeaten in the current Premier League campaign with five wins and two draws. City have scored 10 goals in their last three Premier League appearances, including a 3-0 win at Wolves in their last outing and a six-goal hammering of newly promoted Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault. Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A﻿rsenal 3-1 Tottenham: What Arteta said

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport: "They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game. On Thomas Partey's goal: "We have been waiting for that one. For what he has been through I am so happy for him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton

G﻿ary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "F﻿or the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Arsenal vs. Tottenham score: Gunners cruise over 10-man Spurs, maintain position atop the Premier League table

Arsenal have ensured that they'll spend yet another weekend atop the Premier League after an emphatic 3-1 win over Tottenham in the North London derby. A stunner from outside the box by Thomas Partey was canceled out by a Harry Kane goal for an even first half but Arsenal pulled away in the second period scoring either side of a red card shown by referee Anthony Taylor to Spurs defender Emerson Royal. Mistakes are punished in derby matches, and Saturday it was Spurs who let the occasion get to them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Gallagher marks return to Palace with winner for Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher marked his return to Selhurst Park with a last-minute winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Palace, came off the bench and curled home a shot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Aston Villa rues waste in scoreless draw at 10-man Leeds

Leeds vs Aston Villa was a cagey affair that felt destined for its scoreless outcome even after Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half at Elland Road. Suspended manager Jesse Marsch watched from the stands as Sinisterra, on a yellow card, stuck his leg out to block a restart and was shown a second yellow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Milan beat Empoli 3-1 in a stoppage-time thriller

AC Milan snatched a dramatic 3-1 win at Empoli in Serie A on Saturday as three goals in the game were scored in second half stoppage time. Milan started the game aggressively and kept up the intensity throughout the first half, but despite a number of chances could not beat Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
MLS
BBC

Transfer news: Done deals during October 2022

The transfer window might be closed but clubs are still able to bring in free agents as the football season starts to hit its stride. For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column, for a full list of transfers made in September, visit this page. More news...
PREMIER LEAGUE

