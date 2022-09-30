Arsenal have ensured that they'll spend yet another weekend atop the Premier League after an emphatic 3-1 win over Tottenham in the North London derby. A stunner from outside the box by Thomas Partey was canceled out by a Harry Kane goal for an even first half but Arsenal pulled away in the second period scoring either side of a red card shown by referee Anthony Taylor to Spurs defender Emerson Royal. Mistakes are punished in derby matches, and Saturday it was Spurs who let the occasion get to them.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO