ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Dalot eyed by Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve, AC Milan, Barca...
ESPN
Erling Haaland, Phil Foden hit hat tricks as Man City win 6-3 against Man United
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both struck hat tricks as Manchester City routed rivals Manchester United in an emphatic 6-3 victory on Sunday to remain unbeaten in the Premier League. City raced into a commanding four-goal lead in the first half at the Etihad, starting with a Foden strike on...
BBC
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: Jesse Marsch 'felt sorry for fans' at Villa's tactics
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch "felt sorry for the fans" after accusing Aston Villa of repeated timewasting during Sunday's goalless draw. Marsch's side secured a hard-earned point despite the 48th-minute sending off of Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra. "This is the best league in the world and our fans don't come...
ESPN
Will Liverpool's Jude Bellingham transfer chase be hit by slump in form?
It is no secret that Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham to solve their midfield problems next summer. Sources have told ESPN that the 19-year-old England international is a prime target for manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Julian Ward in 2023, but the shifting sands of form and results have suddenly made the race to land him for around £100 million much more difficult.
CNET
Man City vs. Man United Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere
This season's first edition of the Manchester derby takes place Sunday, with Manchester United traveling to Manchester City's Emirates Stadium. The hosts are unbeaten in the current Premier League campaign with five wins and two draws. City have scored 10 goals in their last three Premier League appearances, including a 3-0 win at Wolves in their last outing and a six-goal hammering of newly promoted Nottingham Forest.
BBC
Fifa president Gianni Infantino says it is a 'dark day' for football after Indonesian stadium disaster
Fifa president Gianni Infantino says it is a "dark day" for football following the death of at least 125 people in a crush at a football match in Indonesia. About 180 people were also hurt after Arema FC's loss to rivals Persebaya Surabaya in East Java on Saturday. The crush...
FIFA・
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault. Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
BBC
Stoke City 0-4 Watford: Slaven Bilic gets off to winning start as Hornets boss
New Watford manager Slaven Bilic got off to a sensational winning start as his rampant Hornets side scored four goals at Stoke. Ismaila Sarr earned Watford a deserved half-time lead when he evaded the linesman's flag to controversially head home from 12 yards. But there was no doubt about any...
BBC
Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
BBC
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: What Arteta said
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport: "They were phenomenal. We went from it and we created great energy in the stadium and deserved to win the game. On Thomas Partey's goal: "We have been waiting for that one. For what he has been through I am so happy for him.
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Anfield: "Liverpool's fight back was a stirring one, but they should not have put themselves in a position where they were having to recover from a two-goal deficit in the first place. "For the first half-an-hour, the Reds were sluggish - not for the...
CBS Sports
Arsenal vs. Tottenham score: Gunners cruise over 10-man Spurs, maintain position atop the Premier League table
Arsenal have ensured that they'll spend yet another weekend atop the Premier League after an emphatic 3-1 win over Tottenham in the North London derby. A stunner from outside the box by Thomas Partey was canceled out by a Harry Kane goal for an even first half but Arsenal pulled away in the second period scoring either side of a red card shown by referee Anthony Taylor to Spurs defender Emerson Royal. Mistakes are punished in derby matches, and Saturday it was Spurs who let the occasion get to them.
FOX Sports
Gallagher marks return to Palace with winner for Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher marked his return to Selhurst Park with a last-minute winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Palace, came off the bench and curled home a shot...
SB Nation
Garang Kuol endears himself to Newcastle fans with an away-end visit
Last Saturday couldn’t get much better for the traveling fans in the away end at Craven Cottage. Fulham were down to 10 men and the Magpies capitalized with three first-half goals. However, the fun wasn’t over for the Newcastle faithful who made the 2.5-hour journey. Two days after...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa rues waste in scoreless draw at 10-man Leeds
Leeds vs Aston Villa was a cagey affair that felt destined for its scoreless outcome even after Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half at Elland Road. Suspended manager Jesse Marsch watched from the stands as Sinisterra, on a yellow card, stuck his leg out to block a restart and was shown a second yellow.
Graham Potter Gives Honest Reaction To Thiago Silva Red Card Decision
Crystal Palace were left fuming after the Brazilian was only shown yellow.
ESPN
Milan beat Empoli 3-1 in a stoppage-time thriller
AC Milan snatched a dramatic 3-1 win at Empoli in Serie A on Saturday as three goals in the game were scored in second half stoppage time. Milan started the game aggressively and kept up the intensity throughout the first half, but despite a number of chances could not beat Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
BBC
Transfer news: Done deals during October 2022
The transfer window might be closed but clubs are still able to bring in free agents as the football season starts to hit its stride. For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column, for a full list of transfers made in September, visit this page. More news...
ESPN
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich in isolation after positive COVID-19 test
Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich have tested positive for COVID-19 and have gone into isolation, Bayern Munich said on Saturday,. Both players were in the starting lineup in Friday's 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, with Mueller also grabbing a goal. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The...
