Wichita Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff happening Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita tradition continues as the Wichita Wagonmasters host their Downtown Chili Cookoff this Saturday, Oct. 1.

The event is being held at the intersection of Douglas and St. Francis.

According to the Wagonmasters, teams from Kansas and its surrounding states (around 80) have joined the Wagonmasters in making the chili cookoff a Wichita tradition for 39 years. The Wagonmasters took over this event in 2005 and brought it back Downtown.

“The event has exploded with a renewed level of enthusiasm by contestants and attendees alike,” states the Wagonmaster’s website.

At this event, guests can purchase a tasting kit for $5, with all of the proceed going to fund the Good Life Grants, which help dozens of local charities and nonprofits. The event begins at 9 a.m., and the tasting begins at noon. You cannot use the tasting kits until the cannon fires at noon.

In addition to the chili, guests can also enjoy live music, a raffle , drinks, and a pepper-eating contest.

“And the best part, the weather doesn’t matter! Hot, mild or even cold, it’s chili weather!” reads the Wagonmaster’s website.

The Wagonmasters expect the crowd to be over 9,000 strong, so don’t be late!

For more information, head to the Wagonmasters website , Facebook page , or Facebook event page .

