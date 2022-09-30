ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door-to-door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods

After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door-to-door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with the losses are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of...
The 63 species of mosquitoes in Georgia are still biting

ATHENS — Cooler weather may be upon us, but as we open windows and head outside, it is important to remember that we are still in mosquito season. Recent rains have filled all of the containers, cracks and crevices that can hold water around our homes and neighborhoods. While working around my yard, I have found mosquito larvae in the bird bath, a garbage can lid and in the rim of a recycling container. With just a few more warm days, I would have had a significant emergence around my home. As a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension expert in mosquito suppression, if it can happen in my yard, it can happen to anyone.
