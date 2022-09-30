Read full article on original website
Ian's 5-day forecast predicted landfall only 5 miles from actual location
It's difficult to know where to start this morning. I've been reflecting all weekend, and my heart is heavy for the people in Florida. It will take years for many to get their lives back to some point where they resemble how things were before.
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door-to-door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door-to-door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with the losses are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of...
The 63 species of mosquitoes in Georgia are still biting
ATHENS — Cooler weather may be upon us, but as we open windows and head outside, it is important to remember that we are still in mosquito season. Recent rains have filled all of the containers, cracks and crevices that can hold water around our homes and neighborhoods. While working around my yard, I have found mosquito larvae in the bird bath, a garbage can lid and in the rim of a recycling container. With just a few more warm days, I would have had a significant emergence around my home. As a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension expert in mosquito suppression, if it can happen in my yard, it can happen to anyone.
Gov. Brian Kemp extends suspension of gasoline tax again
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline tax Monday, a reprieve the state can afford due to a bulging budget surplus. The latest extension runs through Nov. 11.
