Tesla Stock: Why the Gap Between Q3 Production and Delivery Numbers? Analyst Weighs In
Despite Tesla (TSLA) announcing record delivery numbers for Q3, investors were not impressed with the update, and sent shares down at Monday’s open. The EV maker delivered 343,830 units, a 35% uptick vs. the 254,695 units delivered in the second quarter, and 42% higher than 3Q21’s showing of 241,300 units.
Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data
Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Craters; Here’s Why
Shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) fell more than 20% during Monday’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of the company’s trial results for belzupacap sarotalocan, its eye cancer candidate. The patients in the study saw an almost 89% tumor control rate. Indeed, the slowdown in tumor...
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Increases Stake in McDougall Insurance — Why It’s Beneficial
Definity Financial recently announced that it is furthering its partnership with McDougall Insurance. This deal is expected to be accretive to Definity’s profitability, which can help give the stock a boost. Today, Definity Financial (TSE: DFY) reported that it has increased its stake in McDougall Insurance. It now has...
Analysts Offer Premium Valuation To Vodafone-Three UK Merger, Subject To Regulatory Approval
Vodafone Group Plc VOD and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's CKHUF potential U.K. merger would create a wireless giant worth about €16.5 billion (£14.3 billion), analysts said. The deal would involve combining Vodafone UK and Three UK, with Vodafone holding 51% and CK Hutchison owning 49% of the new unit likely to bring in more mobile revenue than its main rivals.
LLY, ISRG, or BMY: Which Healthcare Stock Could Yield Better Returns?
Healthcare companies are expected to be more resilient to an economic downturn even though they are not completely immune to macro challenges, like inflation. We will discuss Wall Street’s opinions about three prominent healthcare names and choose the stock with the most attractive upside. Major U.S. indexes have declined...
Interest rate sensitive sectors: How analysts rate the stocks that lie within
Today’s RBA interest rates rise will have a broad array of impacts across the ASX. Here’s a breakdown of the most impacted sectors, and how analysts view some of the stocks that lie within. Analysts remain bullish on a number of ASX shares within interest rate sensitive sectors...
2 Healthcare REITs with 5%+ Dividend Yields; Should You Buy?
DOC and PEAK’s cash flows should remain relatively resilient during the current market environment, while their yields appear hefty. However, the companies lack any meaningful growth prospects, and their dividends should not be blindly trusted. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) offer some of the...
RPM International (NYSE:RPM): Here’s What to Expect from Q1 Results
RPM International is set to release its first-quarter results on Wednesday. A slew of macroeconomic headwinds may have impacted its margins in the quarter. Basic materials company RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to report its first quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 5, before the market opens. RPM International engages in the provision of specialty coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. Year-to-date, RPM stock has lost 10.6%.
Is Now the Time for Gold Stocks? 3 Names to Consider
The price of gold peaked this year in March, when it surged to $2,052 in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion. That marked the first time since August of 2020 that gold traded at that level; since then, however, gold has fallen and is now trading at $1,662. At the same time, gold miners and commodity traders are optimistic about the precious metal, seeing it as a sound investment despite the fall-off in price over the past 6 months.
Five mid-cap stocks for higher dividend income
Adding more dividend stocks can never hurt the portfolio. Here are five British stocks which could fit the bill. Investing in dividend stocks not only helps with extra income but can also lead to capital appreciation in the long run – we have shortlisted five stocks that are mid-cap companies with attractive dividend policies.
Moderna refuses China request to reveal vaccine technology, FT reports
Moderna (MRNA) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, Financial Times; Sun Yu, Eleanor Olcott and Donato Paolo Mancini report, citing people familiar with the matter. The company turned down Beijing’s request to hand over the recipe for its messenger RNA vaccine because of commercial and safety concerns, said two people involved in negotiations that took place between 2020 and 2021. The vaccine maker says it is still "eager" to sell the product to China, the authors wrote. The mRNA vaccine technology used by Moderna and BioNTech (BNTX)/Pfizer (PFE) provides longer-lasting and higher levels of protection than the inactivated vaccine technology used by Chinese makers. Several Chinese pharma companies are racing to develop a homemade mRNA alternative but have struggled with the emergence of more infectious variants, the publication adds. Reference Link.
West African Resources (ASX:WAF) shares drop sharply after political coup
ASX miner, West African Resources shares dropped to a new 52-week low of AU$0.94 after a political coup in Burkina Faso, caused concerns about the company’s gold mining operations in the West African nation. Australian listed, West African Resources Ltd (ASX:WAF) shares were down more than 9% at midday....
Myovant Sciences Rejects Sumitovant’s $2.4 Billion Acquisition Offer
Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) clarified on Sunday that it was rejecting the preliminary, non-binding offer from Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and Sumitomo Pharma Co. Sumitovant, which currently has a 52% stake in Myovant, has offered to acquire the remaining shares of the company for a price of $22.75 per share in cash.
Fly Intel: Top five weekend stock stories
Catch up on the weekend’s top five stories with this list compiled by The Fly: 1. Tesla (TSLA) reported Q3 deliveries of 343,830, with 3% subject to operating lease accounting, and production of 365,923 vehicles. Tesla delivered 18,672 Model S/X and 325,158 Model 3/Y. The company said that, "Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars. As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks. In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination." 2. Moderna (MRNA) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, Financial Times; Sun Yu, Eleanor Olcott and Donato Paolo Mancini report, citing people familiar with the matter. The company turned down Beijing’s request to hand over the recipe for its messenger RNA vaccine because of commercial and safety concerns, said two people involved in negotiations that took place between 2020 and 2021. The vaccine maker says it is still "eager" to sell the product to China, the authors wrote. The mRNA vaccine technology used by Moderna and BioNTech (BTNX)/Pfizer (PFE) provides longer-lasting and higher levels of protection than the inactivated vaccine technology used by Chinese makers. Several Chinese pharma companies are racing to develop a homemade mRNA alternative but have struggled with the emergence of more infectious variants, the publication adds. 3. One year ago, investors couldn’t get enough of special-purpose acquisition companies. Now, they can’t dump SPACs fast enough, Al Root writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. New technologies, new capital, and optimistic business projections had investors dreaming of big gains from these blank-check companies, like the 250% pop in 2020. Now that bubble has popped, the author notes. Many of the stocks got what they deserved after offering financial guidance that has proven wildly off the mark, but not every company has failed so spectacularly, the publication adds. Many look like solid companies that made the bad choice of coming to market via a SPAC, the author writes, such as Blue Owl Capital (OWL), ChargePoint (CHPT), Luminar (LAZR), Rocket Lab (RKLB), Vacasa (VCSA), and Vivid Seats (SEAT). 4. Paramount’s (PARA) horror movie "Smile" on the weekend at the North America box office with a $22M debut from 3,645 locations. The film tells the story of a therapist who meets a graduate student who recently witnesses a gruesome suicide. Jessie T. Usher Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert and Kal Penn co-star. 5. Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) and Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY) saw positive mentions in this week’s edition of Barron’s.
Kezar (NASDAQ:KZR) Gets FDA’s Nod for Autoimmune Hepatitis Treatment’s Drug Application
The U.S. FDA cleared the new drug application for Kezar Life Sciences’ selective immunoproteasome inhibitor Zetomipzomib, for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. Clinical biotechnology company Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) has won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) clearance for its investigational new drug application for its autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) treatment zetomipzomib. AIH is a chronic disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the liver, causing inflammation and liver damage. The company believes that zetomipzomib, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, has broad therapeutic potential across many autoimmune diseases.
Calithera Rises on Fast Track Designation for Sapanisertib
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock is rising today after its sapanisertib received a fast-track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of certain lung cancer types. This includes unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Will CALA Stock Go Up?. Overall, CALA stock has...
Is Now the time to Pull the Buy Trigger on Nine Energy (NYSE:NINE) Stock?
Higher activity and pricing will likely boost NINE’s revenue and margins. Nine Energy Services stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Investors planning to allocate some of their savings into penny stocks could leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener. The tool comes in handy to find future winners. Using the screener, we have zeroed in on Nine Energy Services (NYSE:NINE) stock, which investors are starting to buy. This penny stock could benefit from increased E&P (exploration and production) activities and an improved pricing environment. Meanwhile, NINE stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
St Barbara’s (ASX:SBM) shares jump, as gold prices surge, and economic outlook sours
St Barbara shares surged as gold prices jumped amid ongoing economic uncertainty. TipRanks insights show analysts remain bullish on the Australian gold miner. Shares of Australian gold miner St Barbara Ltd. (ASX:SBM) jumped today, rising more than 9%. The stock’s surge can be linked to the continued rally in gold prices, which overnight soared the most since March.
Tyro Payments (ASX:TYR) dips, despite some RBA interest rate respite
Tyro Payments shares fell, following a company leadership shake-up. However, analysts remain mostly bullish on the Aussie payments processor, according to TipRanks insights. While the ASX surged following the RBA’s softer than expected interest rate rise, Tyro Payments Ltd. (AU:TYR) shares were down more than 2%. The stock earlier...
