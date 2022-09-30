Read full article on original website
Fourth quarter opens with a bang, US futures jump sharply
U.S. futures are sharply higher Tuesday, potentially extending a quarter-opening rally this week after a dismal September. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials jumped 1.3% and futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.6% following Monday's 2.6% gain. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which has been pummeled, lead the way with a 2% leap.
Shell chief: governments may need to tax energy firms more to help the poor
Ben van Beurden also warns against EU moves to cap price of gas and electricity to protect consumers
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
AeroClean Technologies AERC stock rose 19.6% to $3.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million. Applied UV AUVI stock moved upwards by 17.42% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million. ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 10.0% to $15.07. The...
UK mortgages: average rate on a two-year fixed deal soars to nearly 6%
The average rate on a two-year fixed mortgage has jumped to just under 6%, according to data released on Tuesday, dashing hopes that government efforts to calm the financial markets might ease the cost of home loans. Amid warnings from brokers that 95% mortgages could be the next casualty of...
