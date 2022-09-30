ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolio ‘very happy’ and ‘engaging’ just days before death

By Francesca Bacardi
 4 days ago

Coolio appeared happy and healthy at the Houston airport just days before his unexpected death.

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper stopped to pose for selfies and mingle with fans last Friday, TMZ reported . One such fan named Mika told the outlet that Coolio was “very happy to take some pics, laughing and being very engaging.”

Mika added that the late performer even invited her and her friends to his “I Love the ’90s” show in Cyprus, Texas, that night, and he got them all on a VIP list.

Unfortunately, the group didn’t attend because it was “too far” and understandably regret the decision, as it would turn out to be his last live performance.

Rapper Vanilla Ice also performed that night and later told TMZ that he was “still in shock and freaking out” about his friend’s passing. He told the outlet that the pair hung out in Ice’s dressing room after the set and Coolio seemed to be in great shape.

Later that night he appeared in what would be his last performance.
Mason Wayne/YouTube

“See you tomorrow, homie,” was the last thing Coolio said to Ice.

The “Rollin’ With My Homies” rapper died Wednesday, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 59. Coolio was found on the floor of a friend’s bathroom in Los Angeles, and when paramedics arrived, they performed CPR on him for 45 minutes — to no avail.

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper was 59 when he passed away.
Getty Images

The “West Up!” performer’s official cause of death is still pending, though EMTs reportedly suspected cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his six children and ex-wife Josefa Salina, whom he married in 1996. The former couple called it quits four years later.

