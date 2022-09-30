Read full article on original website
Todd’s Salsa Wins A National Award At ‘Zest Fest’
It will be a long week without Todd, he is currently living the high life at the Fryeburg Fair, but he had some great news to share with everyone!. In addition to being the meteorologist at WABI TV-5 here in Bangor, he has been running a very successful side hustle, selling his homemade treats all over the state of Maine.
wabi.tv
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to catch one of Maine’s most fragrant festivals in Canaan. Maine’s Garlic Fest will host its second day at Lake George Regional park Sunday. Garlic lovers will celebrate its many forms with a variety of food displays. It’s plenty more...
‘Barnaby’s’ Returns For One Night At Blue Sky Lounge
Get ready to go back in time to The "Barnyard" The Bangor Grande Hotel & Conference Center, located at 357 Odlin Road in Bangor, is the former Ramada Inn, where for many years was the number one destination for night life here in the area. After The Bounty Tavern ended...
‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketches Set In Bangor
Season 48 of Saturday Night Live is set to premiere this weekend, with host Miles Teller, who is red hot off the success of "Top Gun: Maverick", and musical guest, Kendrick Lamar. It’s always cool when Bangor, or for that matter, anyplace in Maine gets mentioned in a movie or...
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
Remember When Coolio Hunted for Ghosts on An Island in Orono?
Coolio was not only a Grammy award-winning rapper, but he also dabbled in paranormal investigation. Earlier this week, rapper, Coolio died at age 59. TMZ says his manager Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined. The...
Bangor ‘Buddy Walk’ To Take Place Oct. 8 with Local Celeb Chef
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and there's one local organization hoping you'll consider joining a fun and informative event to help celebrate and support those with Down Syndrome and their families. The group Eastern Maine Down Syndrome Support is a local non-profit organization that was started last year by...
The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard
If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
Mason’s Brewing Has an Epic Response to a Customer Review
When Mason's got a really dumb customer review, they didn't hold back. Bravo!!. Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, is a fantastic local establishment that serves up tasty craft beers, and some of the best food in the area. This extremely popular location has many loyal customers, but every now and then, you get some criticism that isn't very constructive.
UCP’s 20th Annual ‘Pumpkins In The Park’ Is October 23rd
The annual tradition returns in Bangor for the 20th year!. Fall is in full swing, with crisp days and nights, the leaves changing colors, and of course the planning of fun Halloween themed events all over Eastern Maine. On Sunday, October 23rd, at 12 noon, UCP of Maine's 20th Annual...
Bangor Parks & Rec is Gonna Get Spooky with Annual Touch-A-Truck or Treat
I feel like it was just last week, I was posting about not going into the lakes and rivers yet because the water was still too cold, despite the air temps. But here I am now, writing about Halloween. Granted, it's still over a month away, but barely. Soon, all the little goblins and goblinettes will take to the streets in pursuit of the ultimate candy haul.
Scope These Crazy Old Pet Sematary Filming Locations
Well, since it's the Halloween season... I figured what better way to get into the spirit, than to check out some horror movie film spots. The original Pet Sematary came out almost 30 years ago, and let's face it. It was kinda awful. Thankfully, the new version, seems way better. In the OG version, the guy playing Louis Creed had just done and Elvis biopic. It totally ruined his performance for me in every way, hahaha.
An Incredible Island Off the Coast of Bar Harbor, Maine, is for Rent
We would all love to own an island. However, it may not be in budget in 2022 or 2023. So, what's the next best thing? How about renting an island?. Located right off the coast of Bar Harbor in Frenchman's Bay, Spectacle Island is a beautiful little oasis. The house on the island is a spectacle in itself. It's full of gorgeous exposed beams and hardwood floors. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a bunkhouse that actually hangs over the main beach on Spectacle.
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Hike This Massive Maine Cliff For Breathtaking Fall Foliage Views
Not far from Bangor is a little hike with BIG views. It makes for a perfect fall foliage hike. In Maine, you don't have to travel far to adventure in nature. This is certainly the case for this hike, less than 30 minutes from Bangor. Eagle Bluff in Clifton is a steep, short, roughly .6 mile, hike with an incredible view. Owned by the Clifton Climbers Alliance, the bluff rises nearly 700 feet above sea level. Over the years as a popular destination for rock climbers, over 130 routes up the granite face have been established.
WGME
This Mainer goes to work each morning, but has been homeless for 4 years
BANGOR (BDN) -- Craig Stevens waited for a ride to work on Friday during a cold September morning, just as he does most days, smoking a cigarette and watching the sunrise. He stood by the side of the road on the fringes of “Tent City,” the growing homeless encampment on Bangor’s west side.
New Restaurant ‘The Crumpet’ To Open In Bucksport
Looking for a place to grab some coffee, tea or a pastry? There is a new hot spot coming to Bucksport. The Crumpet, located 81 Main Street, is a new addition to the town of Bucksport. The cafe will feature coffee from Farm House Coffee Roasters and tea from Tea Maineia, both of Winterport, along with pastries, sandwiches, soups and salads.
Businesses Beginning to Fill Building on Broadway in Bangor
It’s the beginning of the Broadway Historical District. And the building has been renovated inside and out. Actually, the outside isn’t totally completed as of yet. However, the first tenant in the building at the corner of Broadway and Somerset in Bangor is in and operating. Buidling is kitty-corner, or catty corner, or if you will diagonally located from John Bapst Memorial High School.
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released
MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
