Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New YorkAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service ExamsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
cottagesgardens.com
Get the Scoop on a Major Deal That Just Went Down in New Canaan
In New Canaan, a stunning estate tucked into its own realm of privacy has clinched a new title. Overlooking the serene John D. Milne Lake, the Connecticut home has become the town’s second highest sale of 2022 so far after closing for $7.6 million. Originally asking $6.695 million, shingle-style manor pulled off quite the feat.
Report ranks Westport, Greenwich among best school districts in the state; Bridgeport, Orange ranked lowest
Westport and Greenwich ranked among the best schools in Connecticut while Bridgeport and Orange ranked the lowest, according to a new report.
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
New Milford Welcomes ‘Good Eats Restaurant & Bar’ to the Neighborhood
You have to respect a new eatery that names itself after the deliciousness on its menu. Good Eats Restaurant & Bar is the most recent culinary delight in town, located at 300 Kent Road (Route 7) in New Milford at the intersection of Boardman Road. What's impressive about this restaurant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
darienite.com
What If You Could Take a Train to Mystic and Make a Quick Connection to the Casinos?
Imagine taking a train — a one-seat ride — all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen — if Shore Line...
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
NewsTimes
IHOP to open Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday
The International House of Pancakes is officially opening in Danbury. The American breakfast chain restaurant is set to open its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with...
Register Citizen
The Dish: Gov. Glenn Youngkin drops by Greenwich, actor Michael Weatherly by Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia stopped by Caren’s Cos Cobber on East Putnam Avenue in Cos Cob on Wednesday night to endorse Republican Bob Stefanowski, a Madison resident who is running for governor of Connecticut. Out...
RELATED PEOPLE
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
greenwichfreepress.com
Selectmen Discuss Designating a Public Area for Cannabis Use in Greenwich
At their Sept 29 meeting the Greenwich Board of Selectmen discussed whether to designate a public area in town for people to use cannabis. In 2021, Connecticut became the 19th state to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 years and older. Under The Responsible and Equitable Regulation of Adult-Use Cannabis...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Mansion with a Hideous Past
This 8 bedroom, 4 bathroom mansion – nicknamed “Sweet Hollow” - was built on 27 acres in 1938 by attorney Francis Plimpton. He included a dollhouse in the back for the kids to play in. When Francis passed away in 1982, his wife continued living there until she passed in 1995.
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New York
Are you a farmer or entrepreneur looking to help grow the cannabis industry in New York? If so, you're in luck - NYKushKing.com is your one-stop source for knowledge, training, and supplies! Growing cannabis at home is a great way to help establish this new multi-billion dollar recreational industry. Over time our publications will discuss the basics of growing cannabis at home, from choosing the right strain to setting up your grow room & tending to your plants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
momcollective.com
Our Favorite Fairfield County Coffee Shops
As busy moms, we should never need an excuse to treat ourselves to a delicious cup of coffee. You know, as with many things, it tastes better when you don’t have to make it! The convenience of a coffee shop is like no other. You can run inside, grab a cup to go, or settle in for the day with a good book. Looking to build your network and make connections? Frequenting a local cafe is a great way to meet new people, build casual connections and learn more about your community.
greenwichfreepress.com
PERLOE: Gun Policy is Important to CT Voters
In June, a Gallup poll of U.S. adults found that “the importance of gun policy…to vote choice is by far the highest on record.” And for good reason, even here in Connecticut. Although Connecticut is fortunate to have one of the lowest gun death rates in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'All of a sudden, we don't have a venue anymore.' LI couples forced to make wedding changes as Smithtown ends deal with caterer
Some Long Island couples were thrown a major curve ball when they learned the caterer providing the reception was no longer servicing their wedding venue.
marinebusinessworld.com
Last week's Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show saw buyers, sales
The 2022 Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show, presented by Discover Boating, which ran last weekend, Sept. 22-25, closed out NMMA's 2022 boat show lineup, attracting nearly 10,000 visitors. While weather impacted boat show attendance throughout the weekend, several exhibitors reported an uptick in sales year over year with many walking away with new prospects.
NewsTimes
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
NewsTimes
‘American Horror Story’ films scenes for season 11 in Westchester, NY
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cast and crew members of "American Horror Story" filming scenes for its 11th season in White Plains, NY on Sept. 30. During filming, lights and other equipment were set up around Turnure Park to illuminate it during the evening....
Comments / 0