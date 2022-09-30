ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cottagesgardens.com

Get the Scoop on a Major Deal That Just Went Down in New Canaan

In New Canaan, a stunning estate tucked into its own realm of privacy has clinched a new title. Overlooking the serene John D. Milne Lake, the Connecticut home has become the town’s second highest sale of 2022 so far after closing for $7.6 million. Originally asking $6.695 million, shingle-style manor pulled off quite the feat.
NEW CANAAN, CT
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Greenwich, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
State
Connecticut State
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

IHOP to open Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday

The International House of Pancakes is officially opening in Danbury. The American breakfast chain restaurant is set to open its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with...
DANBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Camillo
NJ.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
MOUNT ARLINGTON, NJ
greenwichfreepress.com

Selectmen Discuss Designating a Public Area for Cannabis Use in Greenwich

At their Sept 29 meeting the Greenwich Board of Selectmen discussed whether to designate a public area in town for people to use cannabis. In 2021, Connecticut became the 19th state to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 years and older. Under The Responsible and Equitable Regulation of Adult-Use Cannabis...
GREENWICH, CT
Farmer BobCat

How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New York

Are you a farmer or entrepreneur looking to help grow the cannabis industry in New York? If so, you're in luck - NYKushKing.com is your one-stop source for knowledge, training, and supplies! Growing cannabis at home is a great way to help establish this new multi-billion dollar recreational industry. Over time our publications will discuss the basics of growing cannabis at home, from choosing the right strain to setting up your grow room & tending to your plants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Sustainable Landscaping#Street Gangs#Teamsters#The Electric Robots
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
momcollective.com

Our Favorite Fairfield County Coffee Shops

As busy moms, we should never need an excuse to treat ourselves to a delicious cup of coffee. You know, as with many things, it tastes better when you don’t have to make it! The convenience of a coffee shop is like no other. You can run inside, grab a cup to go, or settle in for the day with a good book. Looking to build your network and make connections? Frequenting a local cafe is a great way to meet new people, build casual connections and learn more about your community.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

PERLOE: Gun Policy is Important to CT Voters

In June, a Gallup poll of U.S. adults found that “the importance of gun policy…to vote choice is by far the highest on record.” And for good reason, even here in Connecticut. Although Connecticut is fortunate to have one of the lowest gun death rates in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Landscaping
marinebusinessworld.com

Last week's Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show saw buyers, sales

The 2022 Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show, presented by Discover Boating, which ran last weekend, Sept. 22-25, closed out NMMA's 2022 boat show lineup, attracting nearly 10,000 visitors. While weather impacted boat show attendance throughout the weekend, several exhibitors reported an uptick in sales year over year with many walking away with new prospects.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs

BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy